Frances Shoemaker CloreFrances Shoemaker Clore, age 93, of Madison, passed away on December 15, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1927, in Madison County, to Thomas Benjamin and Nellie May Shoemaker.She is survived by her son, Walter Thomas Geddis of Charlottesville; granddaughter, Sarah K. Ridle and her husband, Michael Ridle; great-grandchildren, Iris Clementine and Oliver Jackson Ridle and grandson, Benjamin W. Geddis, all of Charlottesville; sister, Dorothy Benham of Laingsburg, Michigan; nieces, Susan, Jody, Shannon; and nephew, Doug.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Walter Clore; daughter-in-law, Lisa Mann Geddis; brother, Thomas Shoemaker; and sisters, Marquerite and Dolly Madison Shoemaker.Frances was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a graduate of Madison County High School and was employed by the local bank until retirement. Frances was incredibly social and had many dear friendships that lasted decades. She was an avid golfer who continued to play into her late eighties. As a member of multiple bridge clubs, she kept a very busy social calendar. Frances loved UVA athletics and was a loyal fan and prepared many elaborate tailgates.For over 50 years, Frances took great pleasure in hosting the Clore Family Thanksgiving. Finally, she was a lifelong dedicated member of Hebron Lutheran Church. She was extremely generous, faithful, and kind.A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, 899 Blankenbaker Road, Madison, VA 22727.