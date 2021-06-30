Menu
Frances Page Burger Gentry
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Frances Page Burger Gentry

April 24, 1943 - June 24, 2021

Frances Page Burger Gentry, 78, of Charlottesville, Va., died on June 24, 2021, at her home. Born on April 24, 1943, in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alfred Burger and Frances Morrison Burger.

She had a long career in food services and loved pets.

Frances is survived by lifelong friends and cousins, Elizabeth Morgan (Dick) and Claudia Adams (Bob); and local first cousins, Percy Montague IV (Anne), Harry Montague (Marsha), and Lee and Hugh Gildea.

The family offers sincere thanks to Dr. Alexander Schult, Legacy Hospice, and Careadvantage Inc. for their loving service and care.

A graveside service will held be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the University of Virginia Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
University of Virginia Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
