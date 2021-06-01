Menu
Frances Fay Hartman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Frances Fay Hartman

Frances Fay Hoke Hartman, 74, of Keswick, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 3, 1946, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late Robert R. Henry Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Drumheller Henry.

Frances was a member of Charlottesville W.O.T.M. Lodge for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Len Hartman; daughters, Gloria Jean Payne and husband, Dell, of Zion Crossroads, and Angela M. Loeser of Troy; brothers, Roger Henry and wife, Peggy, of Louisa, Bob Henry and wife, Sandy, of Charlottesville, and Jimmy Henry and wife, Tina, of Gordonsville; and grandchildren, Amber, Jodi, Sharra, Allexa and Tori.

Funeral services will he held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with visitations two hour before the service, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens officiated by Pastor Buster Payne.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Jun
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Jun
3
Interment
1:00p.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of your loss, we thought alot of Frances, she was a sweet person and will be missed.
Allen and Sharon Roberts & family
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Frances was such a nice lady, and was always helping others. I know her family will miss her dearly.
Arnold Mohler
Friend
June 4, 2021
I texted Lexx but I just wanted to reach out and send love and light to you guys your family is strong and amazing and full of love keep her with you missing her is endless just as the love is love you all Noel
Noel Reid
June 3, 2021
She was a sweet woman, and will be missed. Condolences to her loved ones.
Kathy Smith
Other
June 3, 2021
Prayers for all. She was a great friend and will be missed.
Faye and John Bunch
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. My God surround you with his love. I pray that the wonderful memories help you get through this difficult time. Sending prayer. Linda
Linda P Ammons
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of France's passing. She was such a friendly, sweet person. My deepest sympathy to you all, God Bless.
Teena Rose
June 2, 2021
My heart and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Kathie Ladd (Chicklet)
June 2, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. God Bless and Keep you!
Helena and Gabriel Wetsel
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will keep all of you in my Prayers
Pat Bruffey
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sending prayers for you and your family
Terry Haga
June 1, 2021
Roger,Bobby, Jimmy and Family. My thoughts and Prayers are with each of you. Rest In Peace Sissy..
Karen johnson(Thomas)
Family
June 1, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
JoAnn Posey
May 31, 2021
You have our Deepest Sympathy. May God comfort you and lead you thru this difficult time
Gary & Rose Grimmett
Family
May 31, 2021
Roger, Bobby & family - We know words can´t take away the sadness, but please know how much we care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Garland & Jackie Nuckols
May 31, 2021
