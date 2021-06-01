Frances Fay HartmanFrances Fay Hoke Hartman, 74, of Keswick, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 3, 1946, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late Robert R. Henry Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Drumheller Henry.Frances was a member of Charlottesville W.O.T.M. Lodge for many years.She is survived by her husband, Len Hartman; daughters, Gloria Jean Payne and husband, Dell, of Zion Crossroads, and Angela M. Loeser of Troy; brothers, Roger Henry and wife, Peggy, of Louisa, Bob Henry and wife, Sandy, of Charlottesville, and Jimmy Henry and wife, Tina, of Gordonsville; and grandchildren, Amber, Jodi, Sharra, Allexa and Tori.Funeral services will he held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with visitations two hour before the service, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens officiated by Pastor Buster Payne.