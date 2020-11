Frances Kathleen Hardey



Frances Kathleen Hardey, 76, passed away in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, November 21, 2020.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, niece, and two nephews.



Fran was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be remembered by her family and friends for her caring, loving, and spirited soul. She filled so many hearts with happiness and will be missed more than words could ever explain.



A memorial service in honor of Fran is being postponed and will be announced at a later date.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 30, 2020.