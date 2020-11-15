Frances Larner



May 7, 1923 - October 24, 2020



Frances W. Larner died on October 24, 2020, in the company of her three sons, two of their spouses, grandchildren and lifelong friend Martha Benes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Larner, former Chairman of the Pharmacology Department at UVA Medical School, and her two older brothers, Bernard Wolpert and Jeramiah Wolpert.



Frances Larner nee Wolpert was born on May 7, 1923, in New York City as the youngest child of Samuel Wolpert and Mary Levinson. She grew up in South Orange, New Jersey, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. In 1947, she married Joseph Larner with whom she had three sons, Andrew, James and Paul. The family lived in various cities as Joseph Larner pursued his scientific and academic career in St. Louis, Urbana, Cleveland, Cambridge, England, Minneapolis, and lastly Charlottesville, where the family located in 1969.



Frances was loved deeply by her family and all who knew her. She was an immensely self-sacrificing person, always concerned more with the happiness of others than her own welfare. Any inquiry of her was always responded to with an inquiry about the welfare of the questioner. She was a devoted spouse, fabulous mother, exuberant grandmother, and loyal friend who never spoke ill of another person. The loss to her family can only be mitigated by the many memories we cherish of her resolute and unconditional love and generosity.



Frances' remains will be placed in a vault with her husband at the University Columbarium in Charlottesville, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to fund the annual "Joseph Larner Memorial Lecture" c/o Douglas Bayliss, Dept. of Pharmacology 1340 Jefferson Park Avenue, Pinn Hall, 5th Floor, P.O. Box 800735, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0735.



Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.