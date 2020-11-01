Frances Marie Davidson



February 18, 1927 - October 24, 2020



Frances Marie Davidson died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.



She was born on February 18, 1927, in Andalusia, Alabama, the daughter of Eula Frances Hartley and John Ernest Stuckey.



Because of the Depression, her family moved to the coal camps of West Virginia, frequently moving to different camps. She graduated from Logan High School, and moved to Bluefield, W.Va., where she met and married her husband, William H. "Bill" Davidson. They had two daughters, Janice Wilcox of Charlottesville, Va., and Cathy Thomas of Asheville, N.C.



Bill and Frances loved spending time at Claytor Lake, traveling "out West" in their Airstream trailer, and later traveling with friends from the Bluefield AAA on multiple cruises and foreign tours. Unfortunately, Bill died in 1994.



Frances moved to Charlottesville 12 years ago, but she always missed Bluefield. There she was known for her generosity and volunteer spirit, whether at the hospital, the blood drive, the Garden Club, the Union Mission, or at her beloved Westminster Presbyterian Church.



She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her only sibling, her younger brother, Jack.



She is survived by her daughter, Janice, her husband, Sandy, and their children, Christopher (Liz), Scott, Peter (Jess) with a soon-to-be-born great-grandchild, and Catie. She is also survived by her daughter, Cathy and her husband, Mike, and their sons, Michael and Kyle; as well as two nephews and a niece.



We are so grateful for her physician, Dr. Richard Brantley, the staff of the Center for Acute Hospice Care, and all the caregivers who have made these last years possible.



Contributions can be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901, especially their Nurture Committee, or to the Union Mission of Bluefield, 2203 Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield, WV 24701 which she has always supported.



A graveside service will be held in the Spring.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.