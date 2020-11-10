Francis Bourne
Francis James Bourne, 85, of Scottsville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Fluvanna County, on June 15, 1935, a son of the late Ashley and Elizabeth Francis (Davis) Bourne.
Francis worked as a mechanic with Fluvanna School system. After his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and taking care of his chickens. He was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church. When his wife got sick with cancer, he became her caregiver and was devoted to her. Francis always enjoyed doing good deeds for people, especially helping his brother-in-law in the garage. When he wasn't helping others he enjoyed setting back and working on his word search puzzles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia May (Tooley) Bourne; brother, George Ashley Bourne; and half-sister, Helen E. Davis Morris Pleasants.
Left to cherish his memory are his stepson, Thomas Tooley; step grandchildren, Jennifer Steward, Angela Jamerson, and Christina Tooley; eight step great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Randy Golladay will be officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fox Memorial Baptist Church.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to UVA Cardiologists, Dr. Timothy Williams (cardiologist), Dana Breeden (his nurse at UVA), and a very special thank you to his sister-in-law, Tillie, for the devoted care she has given for years.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes of Scottsville.
Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.