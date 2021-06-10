Menu
Frank Hodock Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
Frank Hodock Jr.

August 3, 1948 - June 3, 2021

Frank J. Hodock Jr., 72, loving husband of Cathy Cason Hodock, father of Frank J. Hodock III, grandfather of Frank Joseph Hodock IV and Shelby Lynn Hodock, and brother of Carolyn Hodock Wooten (deceased) and Betty Sue Hodock Camper, the best sheetrocker in Virginia, passed away on June 3, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements, andrewsfuneralservices.com.

Andrews Funeral Home

P.O. Box 976, Gloucester, VA 23061
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathy, I am so sorry to hear about your loss.
Janet Belew
July 26, 2021
Cathy, I am so saddened to hear about Hodock. You and I worked together at VIMS when I was just a teenager and I so enjoyed that. You are in my prayers!!
Gina Alley
Friend
June 16, 2021
Cathy, I am sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family for strength and healing through this difficult time.
Roberta Reinbach
June 14, 2021
Cathy, I'm so sorry for your loss. Hodock will certainly be missed. I'm sorry that I didn't get to spend time with you guys when I moved back to VA. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love you girl!
Karen Corbett
Friend
June 12, 2021
Frank, So very sorry for you and your family´s huge loss. Hodock was a great man. Tony sends his love and sympathies. Take care my friend, Audrey
Audrey Firman Harper
June 12, 2021
Cathy, so sorry to hear of your lost. I didn’t know Hodcock, but Mom thought so much of him. I know you are devastated. Please pass my love to you, your family and especially Isabel.
Claudia Evans
Friend
June 11, 2021
Body I so loved you so very much you were the best brother in law ever,love coming to visit and Bella loved you more than words a true hero a wonderful story teller a smile from hear to there love & miss you never forgotten hugs and prayers to Cathy joe Joseph & Shelby & Tracy
Sandy cason
Family
June 10, 2021
CATHY and family; Carol and I were saddened to hear of Jerry's passing. He was a great friend and one of the most joyous people to be with. we will miss him greatly.
Gunner Peterson
Friend
June 10, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 10, 2021
We are both heartbroken. Snooks has told me many times about the first time he met Hody. A chance meeting that led to a lifetime friendship. Always had a smile and a laugh for his friends. A GOOD man that you could count on. Cathy we love you and are so sorry for you and your family. Love, prayers and hugs!!!
Debbie and Snooks Chisholm
Friend
June 10, 2021
Cathy and family, I am so saddened to hear this news. Prayers sent to you for healing. Much love. Steph
Stephanie Craig
Friend
June 10, 2021
Cathy & Family: My heart was heavy as I read of Hodock’s passing. You have lost a wonderful husband and Dad and we have lost yet another good friend. May time and the support of friends and family help ease your sorrow. Let me know when you have his celebration of life please and I will make sure others know also. Fondly,Renee Dawson
(757-646-1377)
Renee Dawson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Joey was the most unique person I ever knew. Being a HODOCK in Nelson County meant everyone knew you and he was definitely known. To know Joey was to LOVE Joey and he certainly was loved. Condolences to his Hodock and Wooten families.
Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald
Family
June 9, 2021
I met Hodock many many years ago. He showed up at my work covered in sheet rock dust. From that day on we were friends. He was funny, kind, and entertaining. The last time I saw him was during his healing process from having his ankle crushed. I can see him on that helicopter demanding a sharpie to be sure they worked on the right leg. Rest in peace Hody Ho. We have lost a great man. Prayers to the family.
Lisa Sutton
June 9, 2021
