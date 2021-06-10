Frank Hodock Jr.
August 3, 1948 - June 3, 2021
Frank J. Hodock Jr., 72, loving husband of Cathy Cason Hodock, father of Frank J. Hodock III, grandfather of Frank Joseph Hodock IV and Shelby Lynn Hodock, and brother of Carolyn Hodock Wooten (deceased) and Betty Sue Hodock Camper, the best sheetrocker in Virginia, passed away on June 3, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements, andrewsfuneralservices.com
Andrews Funeral Home
P.O. Box 976, Gloucester, VA 23061
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 10, 2021.