Fred Mason Breeden
June 27, 1938 - April 3, 2022
Fred Mason Breeden, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Forest, Va. Married for 60 years, he was recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Wood Breeden.
Fred was born on June 27, 1938, on the wedding anniversary of his late parents, Coleman Lee Breeden and Janie Norcross Breeden. He was born and raised in Fluvanna County, where he graduated from high school in 1957. He met and married Doris while working at State Farm Insurance and retired as a Senior Underwriter after 40 years of service. Fred was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra, where he served on the board of deacons.
He is survived by a daughter, Teresa Breeden Gay (Tom) of Forest; a granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Gay of Lynchburg; three sisters, Mildred Breeden Pippin of Wilmington, Carrie Lee Jones of Danville, and Martha Brown Snyder (Charlie) of Troy; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Reverend Buddy Woodson. His burial will be private.
The family would specially like to thank the staff of both Legacy Hospice of Roanoke, Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Lynchburg and numerous other caregivers for their dedication, support and care in his last year of life.
