Fred E. Roberts Jr.
April 16, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Fred Edward Roberts Jr., 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born on April 16, 1933, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Fred E. Roberts Sr. and Dorothy Estes Roberts. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Naomi S. Roberts; and a sister, Rosa Thacker.
He leaves behind a brother, Calvin Roberts of Keswick, Va.; and a sister, Dorothy (Polly) Dudley of Pittsburgh, Pa. He is survived by his sons, Ronnie Roberts (Cheryl) and Wayne Roberts; his daughter, Lisa Roberts (Kenny); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Fred, also known as "Shorty", worked for many years as a bricklayer with R.E. Lee & Sons and later with Rogers Masonry in Orange before retiring.He was a longtime member and Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church and a devoted family man.
Special thanks go to the staff at RoseWood Village in Hollymead for their kind and considerate care for Fred.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roi Savai'inaea officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1675 Avon St Ext., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 22, 2020.