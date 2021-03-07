Frederick Hundley Quarles III
June 24, 1940 - February 28, 2021
Born on June 24, 1940, Frederick Hundley Quarles III, 80, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was the son of Frederick Hundley Quarles, Jr. and Louise Hunter Quarles. He died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the place of his birth.
Graduating in the first class of Albemarle High School, he also attended Fishburne Military School. He achieved Eagle Scout in high school and enjoyed the International Outing Club of America while he was a student at the University of Virginia. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York.
As an entrepreneur, he formed the following companies: Quarles Properties, DFF, Inc., Mooney Mite Aircraft Corporation, Locators, Inc., Commonwealth Capital Corporation, and Helix Corporation, among others. Proud to be an inventor, he held patents for a parachute, an envelope, and an aviation gas test. He saw active duty as a United States Navy reservist during the Cuban missile crisis.
His passion was flying. He was a certified single engine and multi-engine flight instructor, often teaching clinics for the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and private individuals. After hurricane Katrina, he organized private pilots to make 120+ rescue flights to New Orleans in "Operation Tea Cup." He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen as well as local inventor and investment groups. He was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration's most prestigious award, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of aviation expertise in 2013.
Fred is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hollace Henkel Quarles of Williamsburg, Virginia; two daughters, Ashley Louise Quarles Tarter and husband, Madison Sean Tarter, of Williamsburg, Virginia; grandson, Timothy Alexander Tarter; and Ellen Michelle Quarles and husband, David Reina Aranega, of Malaga, Spain; granddaughter, Elena Reina Quarles; and grandson Jordan Reina Quarles.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.HillandWood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 7, 2021.