Fritz Ray Brittain
June 20, 1933 - June 4, 2021
Fritz Brittain passed away in the early hours of June 4, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Emily Yowell Brittain, his three children, Kirk, Kim and Kathryn, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, surviving brothers, Bob and Don, as well as numerous other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Road, Rochelle, VA 22738.
Arrangements made through Cremation Society of Virginia, with link of www.virginiacremate.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mt Nebo Lutheran Church.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.