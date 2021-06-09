Emily, I am so sorry for your loss. Fritz was a wonderful person and a friend to many. I was pleased to have met Fritz when Kitty and I visited your beautiful home some years ago. Fritz was a warm and fun loving man who adored you. I still have the pineapple trivet on my wall and when we use it I tell my friends how I recieved it from your dining room wall. It means so much to me because it was a gift from family. You said the pineapple is a symbol of "welcome". I will always have wonderful warm memories of Fritz and you during that visit. Sharing about your home and drinking tea in the kitchen. And you finally let me take a picture of you and Fritz together. May God continue to fill your heart with warm memories of the wonderful years together. Please feel God's peace and know we are praying for your comfort and for your family.

Linda Snyder Evans cousin Other July 7, 2021