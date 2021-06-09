Menu
Fritz Ray Brittain
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA
Fritz Ray Brittain

June 20, 1933 - June 4, 2021

Fritz Brittain passed away in the early hours of June 4, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Emily Yowell Brittain, his three children, Kirk, Kim and Kathryn, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, surviving brothers, Bob and Don, as well as numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Road, Rochelle, VA 22738.

Arrangements made through Cremation Society of Virginia, with link of www.virginiacremate.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mt Nebo Lutheran Church.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mt Nebo Lutheran Church
4076 Jacks Shop Rd, Barboursville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Emily, I am so sorry for your loss. Fritz was a wonderful person and a friend to many. I was pleased to have met Fritz when Kitty and I visited your beautiful home some years ago. Fritz was a warm and fun loving man who adored you. I still have the pineapple trivet on my wall and when we use it I tell my friends how I recieved it from your dining room wall. It means so much to me because it was a gift from family. You said the pineapple is a symbol of "welcome". I will always have wonderful warm memories of Fritz and you during that visit. Sharing about your home and drinking tea in the kitchen. And you finally let me take a picture of you and Fritz together. May God continue to fill your heart with warm memories of the wonderful years together. Please feel God's peace and know we are praying for your comfort and for your family.
Linda Snyder Evans cousin
Other
July 7, 2021
Mrs Britain, My sincerest condolences to you snd your family. My mom worked for you many years ago at Martha Jefferson. You will be in my prayers.
Hope Dudley Wood
Friend
June 11, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. A great man indeed and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Prayers for your family to be strong during this trying time.
Alex and Mary Jane
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Emma Denton and family
Friend
June 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 9, 2021
