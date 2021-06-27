Menu
Gabriella Brooke Thorn
2017 - 2021
BORN
2017
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Gabriella Brooke Thorn

Gabriella Brooke Thorn, age 4, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UVA Children's Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.

Gabby was born on March 14, 2017 to her parents, Timothy Lawrence Thorn and Amanda Lopez Thorn. Gabby was known by her family and friends to be so wide-eyed and full of joy, living life to the fullest. She was extraordinarily intelligent, considerate, orderly, sweet, and caring with a smile that filled every room with happiness. Gabby loved painting, reading, writing, church, princesses, friends, a good performance and all things pink. She loved people well and always wanted to know more about everyone. Gabby was an incredible big sister who made life more enjoyable and the world a better place by making the most of every moment and opportunity to love others.

Gabby is survived by her parents, Tim and Amanda; her sisters, Lucy (2 yr) and Isabella (5 mo); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and great grandparents. There are so many special people, too numerous to mention, with whom she leaves her love behind.

A funeral service will take place at The Point Church in Charlottesville, Va. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Point Church on Gabby's behalf at www.thepointva.com/give .

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Point Church
Charlottesville, VA
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to hear about Gabby. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Linda Turner
Other
June 30, 2021
A bright light in this world was extinguished too early. Granny is with the Lord. Her spirit will live on. Our thought and prayers are with all of you during this most difficult time.
Cynthia Nelson Marr
Friend
June 30, 2021
