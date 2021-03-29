Garnett Odell "Red" KestnerMay 5, 1938 - March 26, 2021Garnett Odell "Red" Kestner, 82, of Tinsley Drive, Radiant, died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on May 5, 1938, in Abingdon, Va., he was the son of the late Clarence Kestner and Clara Mae Tate Kestner. He was also predeceased by his wife, Sue Chewning Ketner. He retired after many years working at Webster Brick in Somerset.He is survived by four daughters, Cynthia Worley and husband, Jeff, of Radiant, Robin Irving of Orange, Hope Donaghy and husband, Keith, of Orange, and Mary Kestner-Day and husband, J.J. of Orange; a son, William "Billy" Kestner of Missouri; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; three brothers, Jimmy Kestner and wife, Opal, of Glade Spring, Jeff Kestner and wife, Barbara, of Meadowview, and Steve Kestner of Abingdon; two sisters, Carolyn Boardwine and husband, Bob, of Bristol, Tenn., and Freda Boardwine and husband, Frank, of Bristol, Tenn.; and a special friend, Nancy Huffstickler.A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dogwood Village Nursing Home, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960