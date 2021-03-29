Menu
Garnett Odell "Red" Kestner
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Garnett Odell "Red" Kestner

May 5, 1938 - March 26, 2021

Garnett Odell "Red" Kestner, 82, of Tinsley Drive, Radiant, died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on May 5, 1938, in Abingdon, Va., he was the son of the late Clarence Kestner and Clara Mae Tate Kestner. He was also predeceased by his wife, Sue Chewning Ketner. He retired after many years working at Webster Brick in Somerset.

He is survived by four daughters, Cynthia Worley and husband, Jeff, of Radiant, Robin Irving of Orange, Hope Donaghy and husband, Keith, of Orange, and Mary Kestner-Day and husband, J.J. of Orange; a son, William "Billy" Kestner of Missouri; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; three brothers, Jimmy Kestner and wife, Opal, of Glade Spring, Jeff Kestner and wife, Barbara, of Meadowview, and Steve Kestner of Abingdon; two sisters, Carolyn Boardwine and husband, Bob, of Bristol, Tenn., and Freda Boardwine and husband, Frank, of Bristol, Tenn.; and a special friend, Nancy Huffstickler.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dogwood Village Nursing Home, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Graham Cemetery
Orange, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
Mary Kestner-Day
May 10, 2021
Mary Kestner-Day
May 10, 2021
World's greatest daddy.. I love you with all my heart & Soul Always..
Mary Kestner-Day
May 10, 2021
I'm sorry I didn't know Mr. Kestner, but I did know the Kestners in Abingdon area back in my younger days. Georgie Kestner was one of favorite people to visit. My heart goes out to your family as I know your hearts are heavy.
Janet and Thomas Woods
March 30, 2021
