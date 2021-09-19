Genevieve Powell
March 13, 1934 - September 5, 2021
Genevieve M. Powell, age 87, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and pastor on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Born March 13, 1934 in Hornbeck, La., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Jackson Moore and Ella Fair Owers. Genevieve was also preceded in death by her son, David Gene Powell, and her sister, Velva Acton.
Genevieve is survived by her husband of 70 years, David S. Powell; son, Tony Powell; daughter-in-law, Mandy Powell; granddaughters, Jordan Cole and her husband, Mike, and Jaime Bain and her husband, Ken; sister, Sue Jordan; brother, Kenny Moore and his wife, Marilyn; her favorite niece, Faye Boyett and her husband, Chet; sisters-in-law, Mildred Marshall and her husband, Tommy, and Liz Beddow and her husband, Wayne; and her best friend, Dot Gardener.
Although reserved, Genevieve was a kind and loving woman that lived her life with respect, integrity and dignity. She was also fiercely loyal to her family and friends
Genevieve and David were longtime members of Ivy Creek United Methodist Church and enjoyed socializing with their friends at church functions.
Genevieve was a hardworking and dedicated employee of Kroger for over 30 years, where she developed lifelong friendships with her fellow employees.
One of her greatest joys was traveling with her extended family and friends, exploring various destinations, including Louisiana, New York City, and Las Vegas, among others. She also took annual trips to the beach with her sisters and best girlfriends.
Genevieve had a love for flower gardening, annually covering the family patio with beautiful blooms, and could also be found in the backyard feeding the wild birds that she loved so much.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff and nurses at the Heritage Inn and Medi Home Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, Charlottesville, Va., with Pastor Ed Rigg officiating.
Internment will take place at Holly Memorial Gardens, immediately following the memorial service. Following Internment, there will be a reception afterwards in the Fellowship Hall at Ivy Creek.
The family asks that masks be worn by all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902-0160.
Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.