George Edward Fisher



George Edward Fisher, 89 of Gordonsville, died on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Gordonsville United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.



Preddy Funeral Home



Gordonsville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2021.