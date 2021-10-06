George Cecil Gentry
July 12, 1949 - September 24, 2021
George Cecil Gentry, 72, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia for over fifteen years. He died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Known by most as Cecil, he was born on July 12, 1949, in Albemarle, Virginia. He was a graduate of Albemarle High School, class of 1968. After graduating high school, he joined the Army at the age of 19, serving as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to Charlottesville, he worked for his father's construction company, Rives Gentry & Sons, operating a backhoe. Cecil was also a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #389 in Charlottesville.
He was a strong family patriarch, who provided for his children, taught them, and showed his gratitude for all their accomplishments in life. Cecil was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved spending time on the farm tending sheep with his loving wife, Barbara, visiting Florida with family, and sharing his love of construction equipment and sheep with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Pace-Gentry and Rives Coleman Gentry; his wife, Barbara Stoneburner Gentry; and his brothers, Gregory and Terry Gentry.
Cecil will be remembered by his children, Angel Henry and Coleman Gentry; his grandchildren, Kyle, William, Mary Elizabeth, Colby, Oliver and Eli; his great-grandchild, Piper; his brothers, Wayne and Glen; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks for the excellent care and attention provided by the staff of Open Arms Helping Hands and the Veterans Affairs Administration over the last five years. Thanks is also extended to Hospice of the Piedmont, The Elk Lodge #389 and the staff of BrightStar. However, it must be said that his daughter and grandson, Angel and Colby, have devoted themselves to Cecil's care in a manner which deserves the highest level of praise.
The family will hold a memorial service at The Elks Lodge #389, Elks Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. to celebrate Cecil's life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.