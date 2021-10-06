Menu
George Cecil Gentry
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
George Cecil Gentry

July 12, 1949 - September 24, 2021

George Cecil Gentry, 72, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia for over fifteen years. He died peacefully at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Known by most as Cecil, he was born on July 12, 1949, in Albemarle, Virginia. He was a graduate of Albemarle High School, class of 1968. After graduating high school, he joined the Army at the age of 19, serving as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to Charlottesville, he worked for his father's construction company, Rives Gentry & Sons, operating a backhoe. Cecil was also a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #389 in Charlottesville.

He was a strong family patriarch, who provided for his children, taught them, and showed his gratitude for all their accomplishments in life. Cecil was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved spending time on the farm tending sheep with his loving wife, Barbara, visiting Florida with family, and sharing his love of construction equipment and sheep with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Pace-Gentry and Rives Coleman Gentry; his wife, Barbara Stoneburner Gentry; and his brothers, Gregory and Terry Gentry.

Cecil will be remembered by his children, Angel Henry and Coleman Gentry; his grandchildren, Kyle, William, Mary Elizabeth, Colby, Oliver and Eli; his great-grandchild, Piper; his brothers, Wayne and Glen; and several nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks for the excellent care and attention provided by the staff of Open Arms Helping Hands and the Veterans Affairs Administration over the last five years. Thanks is also extended to Hospice of the Piedmont, The Elk Lodge #389 and the staff of BrightStar. However, it must be said that his daughter and grandson, Angel and Colby, have devoted themselves to Cecil's care in a manner which deserves the highest level of praise.

The family will hold a memorial service at The Elks Lodge #389, Elks Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. to celebrate Cecil's life.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
The Elks Lodge #389
Elks Drive, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Many memories with Cecil linger from those younger years and our Sunday evening dinner gatherings at Park Hill Farm with our Pace grandparents to the days at Mrs. Derby´s Little Mountain Farm where uncle Rives managed and then to Vertical Acres which was the family farm...all wonderful times as youngsters. Compared to today, those days were of a much simpler life which resulted in the greatest of memories. Those are cherished days with memories that will never be forgotten. Debbie and I extend to the family our condolences and deepest sympathy over your loss of Cecil. We are sad that we are unable to attend Sunday´s service; however, our thoughts and prayers will be with all of you during the days that come. Lindsay & Debbie Harrington Punta Gorda, FL
Lindsay & Debbie Harrington
Family
October 11, 2021
Angel, Colby and Kyle, Sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Avis Haney
October 8, 2021
Hugs and prayers to the family Dale and Ginny Wood
Dale Wood
October 8, 2021
Cecil I will miss your sweet smile and sense of humor. Fly high my sweet friend as you are no longer suffering.
Karen
October 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Georges' passingI did not know George that well because he was not someone who made a point to be noticed. Just a good guy who did all he could for all. He will be missed!
William RAINES
School
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the Gentry family.
Carolyn Bishop
Friend
October 6, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Cecil's passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
October 6, 2021
So hard to lose someone you love. I am thinking about you, Glen and Wayne. May God be with you and your family.
Sherry Ormsby
October 6, 2021
To the Gentry Family, May your sweet memories offer comfort to you during this time of grief. We are so sorry for your loss.
Scott and Karen Goss
October 6, 2021
