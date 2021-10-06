Many memories with Cecil linger from those younger years and our Sunday evening dinner gatherings at Park Hill Farm with our Pace grandparents to the days at Mrs. Derby´s Little Mountain Farm where uncle Rives managed and then to Vertical Acres which was the family farm...all wonderful times as youngsters. Compared to today, those days were of a much simpler life which resulted in the greatest of memories. Those are cherished days with memories that will never be forgotten. Debbie and I extend to the family our condolences and deepest sympathy over your loss of Cecil. We are sad that we are unable to attend Sunday´s service; however, our thoughts and prayers will be with all of you during the days that come. Lindsay & Debbie Harrington Punta Gorda, FL

Lindsay & Debbie Harrington Family October 11, 2021