George Johnson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St
Orange, VA
George Johnson

George Johnson, 86, formerly of Washington, D.C. and New York, departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Dogwood Village Nursing Home, Orange, Va. He was born on May 16, 1934, in Orange County, Va., to the late Sam and Katherine Davis Johnson. One child was born from this union.

George was reared in the Rapidan area of Orange and attended the public schools of Orange. After finishing school, he migrated north to New York, where employment was more plentiful. He made New York his home until he was ready to move back south to Washington D.C. to be closer to his home town.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, Rapidan, Va., with the Reverend Frank Lewis officiating. Satchell's Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church
Rapidan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
