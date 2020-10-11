George L. Ackerman
April 10, 1938 - October 9, 2020
George L. Ackerman, of Advance Mills, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 82.
He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 10, 1938. He is the son of the late George R. Ackerman and Clara Bridgewater Ackerman of Advance Mills, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Sharon H. Lempicki; and his two daughters, Karen C. Ackerman Wyman and her husband, James, of Gig Harbor, Washington and Kathleen Ackerman Ricks and her husband, Brad, of Midlothian, Virginia. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Rebecca Wyman, James Wyman, Cameron Wyman and Julia Wyman of Gig Harbor, Washington, Silas Ricks and Caleb Ricks of Midlothian, Virginia; and by his sister, Clara Ackerman Zauner of Advance Mills, Virginia.
Mr. Ackerman graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, New Jersey and Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, New Jersey where he received his BS and MBA degrees. After college, he started work at Hoffman La Roche in Nutley, New Jersey in pharmaceutical research and development. Upon his retirement from Hoffman La Roche after 34 years, he and his wife moved from Kinnelon, New Jersey to Advance Mills, Virginia where they have lived for the last 15 years.
Mr. Ackerman was a lifelong New York Mets and New York Giants fan and through his lifetime he was very active in baseball and softball. He joined the Charlottesville Retreads in 2009 and played until the age of 79. He enjoyed vacationing and traveled to many areas throughout the world, including China, Russia, Europe and various tropical islands. He was a voracious lover of knowledge and learning which he imparted to his family and friends. Photography, gardening and backyard wildlife were among his favorite activities. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and beloved cat, Sadie. He will always be remembered as kind, caring and conscientious and will be tremendously missed.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hill & Wood.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, Hospice of the Piedmont and the Albemarle Rescue Squad for their care and support during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Ackerman's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.