George McCauley
June 13, 1931 - November 6, 2020
George Washington McCauley Sr., 89, of Dyke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 13, 1931, in Free Union, Virginia, son of the late David Ezra McCauley and Sarah Jane Shaver McCauley.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by 10 siblings; daughter, Alice Cressel; son-in-law, Hobert Cressel; and granddaughter, Rylan Lay.
George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolly McCauley; children, George W. McCauley Jr. and his wife, Donna, Marvin McCauley and his wife, Gloria, Lois Boston and her husband, Benjamin, John McCauley and his wife, Jeannette, and Nancy Frazier and her husband, Allen; sister, Gracie Garrison;14 grandchildren, three honorary grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
George was a member of Nortonsville Church of God and loved listening to gospel music. For many years, George worked in construction.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road Dyke, VA 22935.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, with Pastor David Allison officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Piedmont for all their love and support.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.