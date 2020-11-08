Menu
George Washington McCauley Sr., 89, of Dyke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 13, 1931, in Free Union, Virginia, son of the late David Ezra McCauley and Sarah Jane Shaver McCauley.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by 10 siblings; daughter, Alice Cressel; son-in-law, Hobert Cressel; and granddaughter, Rylan Lay.

George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolly McCauley; children, George W. McCauley Jr. and his wife, Donna, Marvin McCauley and his wife, Gloria, Lois Boston and her husband, Benjamin, John McCauley and his wife, Jeannette, and Nancy Frazier and her husband, Allen; sister, Gracie Garrison;14 grandchildren, three honorary grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.

George was a member of Nortonsville Church of God and loved listening to gospel music. For many years, George worked in construction.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, 1505 Simmons Gap Road Dyke, VA 22935.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Nortonsville Church of God, with Pastor David Allison officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Piedmont for all their love and support.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nortonsville Church of God
1505 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, Virginia
Nov
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nortonsville Church of God
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anne
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Fly high and thank you for the love you gave us when we lost our father at a very young age.
Norma Lively
Family
November 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. George was one of the kindest people that I have ever met. It was a privilege to have been friends with him and Dolly. May the peace and comfort that only comes from God be with you in the coming days. Hugs.
Barbara Hudgins
Friend
November 6, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the family.
Ruth Price
Friend
November 6, 2020
My Grampa.
Teresa Kay Lam
Family
November 6, 2020
Forever in my heart Grampa, memories that will last a lifetime to cherish until we meet again. Give mom a kiss for me, and tell
Dad I love him. Let your ancestors know I hope I’m making them proud, and will continue to make you proud. Love you Grampa.
Teresa Kay Lam
Family
November 6, 2020