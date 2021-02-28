Menu
George William Tisdelle
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
George William Tisdelle

November 28, 1959 - February 10, 2021

Dr. George W. Tisdelle, 61, of Charlottesville, passed away at UVA Medical Center on Wednesday February 10, 2021.

George Tisdelle was born on November 28, 1959, in Ontario, Canada, to the late Maurice and Bonnie Campeau Tisdelle. George moved to the USA as a young french speaking boy. He had five siblings, JoAnne, Karen, Janet, Michael, and Elaine. Due to his father's job as a consultant, the family moved from Indiana to Connecticut then down south to Mississippi and back to Connecticut. He would tell us stories of those long car rides in the family station wagon. After graduating the University of Tennessee in 1984, Dr. Tisdelle and his wife, Debra Anderson Tisdelle moved to Charlottesville. This is the town that his late father had wished to retire and have family gatherings. George and Debra were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Megan on February 5, 1988. After a four year battle, George lost his first wife, Debra to cancer.

Dr. Tisdelle met and married Dr. Darlene Nicoletti in 1994. Together they established "Comprehensive Dental" and served the local community and families for over 25 years. They were blessed with two sons, George Jr. born in 1997 and Marcel born in 2001. Dr. Tisdelle, generously and tirelessly dedicated significant time and support to his patients. He loved collecting and restoring muscle cars, loved riding his Harley and sailing on the Rappahannock River, reading mysteries and legal thrillers, but most of all, he loved and adored his family – more than anyone could imagine. A strong and loving man who guarded his emotions, his heart was committed to his family and was easily overwhelmed by his children - the great joy and pride he took in them is without words. Despite a devastating prolonged illness that took away his ability to communicate, his eyes always spoke his heart; a deeply loving heart that yearned to say more than all the years could hold. His love, courage, strength, work ethic, passion for excellence, and fearless spirit will carry on in his wife and children who will always lovingly remember him and have his heart.

Dr. Tisdelle is survived by his wife, Darlene Nicoletti Tisdelle; his daughter, Megan Barone; and sons, George Tisdelle Jr. and Marcel Tisdelle.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please know I hold you in my thoughts and prayers. I was a grateful patient who appreciate Dr. Tisdelle´s expertise and caring nature. Not to forget his wicked sense of humor. May your memories bring you strength
Trish Hallmark
July 1, 2021
Dr. Tisdelle was my first dentist as an "adult" and he treated me until he retired. He performed excellent work and helped me with emergencies on more than one occasion. My condolences to his entire family. God Bless.
Daphne Lascano
George was my dentist for over 20 years. He was a master craftsman who took his profession seriously. I could always trust his treatment recommendations. My condolences to all the family.
Carolyn Holmes
My heart goes to the Family.George was a great guy. He was very kind indeed. Because of him I smile every day Bcause when I first meet him I was missing my front tooth an he said to me I'm going to give you back that big smile you missing an tell this day I have him to Thank great Man bless everyone in his family
John Bowling
Darlene, Magen, George Jr and Marcel; My thoughts are with you all and wish you all the best for the future. I will always cherish the fun and good times we had sailing on "Sweet Air". It was a pleasure to know him.
Peter Burch
I am so sorry to hear. I worked with George and Mike when we worked for Simon Boyadjian. He was great to work with and a great dentist.
Virginia Washburn
We're so sorry to hear of George's passing. For many years, he cared for our family's dentistry needs. He was so kind to Lloyd's mother, who at age 87 had to have some dentistry work done for the first time in a long while. Please accept our condolences.
Lloyd and Theresa Harriott
Darlene, so sorry for your loss.
Tatnall Hurtt, ex patient
