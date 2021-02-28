George William Tisdelle
November 28, 1959 - February 10, 2021
Dr. George W. Tisdelle, 61, of Charlottesville, passed away at UVA Medical Center on Wednesday February 10, 2021.
George Tisdelle was born on November 28, 1959, in Ontario, Canada, to the late Maurice and Bonnie Campeau Tisdelle. George moved to the USA as a young french speaking boy. He had five siblings, JoAnne, Karen, Janet, Michael, and Elaine. Due to his father's job as a consultant, the family moved from Indiana to Connecticut then down south to Mississippi and back to Connecticut. He would tell us stories of those long car rides in the family station wagon. After graduating the University of Tennessee in 1984, Dr. Tisdelle and his wife, Debra Anderson Tisdelle moved to Charlottesville. This is the town that his late father had wished to retire and have family gatherings. George and Debra were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Megan on February 5, 1988. After a four year battle, George lost his first wife, Debra to cancer.
Dr. Tisdelle met and married Dr. Darlene Nicoletti in 1994. Together they established "Comprehensive Dental" and served the local community and families for over 25 years. They were blessed with two sons, George Jr. born in 1997 and Marcel born in 2001. Dr. Tisdelle, generously and tirelessly dedicated significant time and support to his patients. He loved collecting and restoring muscle cars, loved riding his Harley and sailing on the Rappahannock River, reading mysteries and legal thrillers, but most of all, he loved and adored his family – more than anyone could imagine. A strong and loving man who guarded his emotions, his heart was committed to his family and was easily overwhelmed by his children - the great joy and pride he took in them is without words. Despite a devastating prolonged illness that took away his ability to communicate, his eyes always spoke his heart; a deeply loving heart that yearned to say more than all the years could hold. His love, courage, strength, work ethic, passion for excellence, and fearless spirit will carry on in his wife and children who will always lovingly remember him and have his heart.
Dr. Tisdelle is survived by his wife, Darlene Nicoletti Tisdelle; his daughter, Megan Barone; and sons, George Tisdelle Jr. and Marcel Tisdelle.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.