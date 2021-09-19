Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Georgia Louise Webb
FUNERAL HOME
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Georgia Louise Webb

September 12, 2021

Georgia Louise Webb, age 86, former resident of Charlottesville, Va. died at home in Bethel Park, Pa. on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Sister of Mary Alice Jones and the late David Webb and Joanne Readshaw. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to any No kill animal shelter of your choice or to the Olivet Presbyterian Church at www.olivetpresbyterian.org

No visitations. A Committal Service will be held at The Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery located at 2575 Garth Road Charlottesville VA, 22901 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick and The Olivet Presbyterian Church.

To light a candle in Louise's memory or to send a condolence, visit www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Committal
4:00p.m.
The Olivet Presbyterian Church
2575 Garth Road, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heart is heavy hearing that my dear friend Georgia has passed. I knew this was coming, but still very sad for me. I will make a donation to no-kill animal shelter in her honor as I know she loved animals.
Katherine P Motley
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results