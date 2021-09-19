Georgia Louise Webb
September 12, 2021
Georgia Louise Webb, age 86, former resident of Charlottesville, Va. died at home in Bethel Park, Pa. on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Sister of Mary Alice Jones and the late David Webb and Joanne Readshaw. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to any No kill animal shelter of your choice or to the Olivet Presbyterian Church at www.olivetpresbyterian.org
No visitations. A Committal Service will be held at The Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery located at 2575 Garth Road Charlottesville VA, 22901 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick and The Olivet Presbyterian Church.
To light a candle in Louise's memory or to send a condolence, visit www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.