Geraldine Morris ShifflettGeraldine "Jerri" Shifflett, 80, of Dyke, Va., passed away peacefully at Martha Jefferson Hospital on September 29, 2021. Geraldine was being comforted by the hands of her Lord, as well as the love of many and the prayers from all who knew her, including the hearts she touched. She was born on October 8, 1940, to the late Arthur Givens Morris and Violet "Big Momma" Virginia Collier Morris. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Reuben Morris, Dewey Morris, and Harmon Morris; three infant siblings; two grandchildren, Manis Lee Shifflett III, and Dawn Marie "Peek-a-boo" Morris Shifflett; sister-in-law, Mary Morris; and dear friend, Lucy Morris.Geraldine is survived by her soul mate and friend, Manis Lee (Junior) Shifflett, who she was married to for 61 years. Junior was her strength as time would challenge them with ups and downs of life. Together they shared many smiles, laughs, and love for their nine children, Manis Shifflett (Kathy), Gordon Shifflett, Bobby Shifflett (Jackie), Charles Shifflett (Becky), John Shifflett, Gary (Nut) Shifflett (Debra), Marie Branch (David), Rhonda (Sissy) Gibson (Dwayne), and Theresa Shifflett.Geraldine is survived by her four sisters who she adored, Christine Shifflett (Recil), Elizabeth Roach (Bill), Phyllis Deane (Eugene), Tessie Colony; three brothers, Arthur Morris, Steve Morris (Cathy), and Carroll Morris (Wanda)Geraldine is survived by many who would call her grandma or Maw, Maw. She was blessed with many grandchildren that she loved; Betty Ann Ott, Kendall Shifflett, Brandon Shifflett, Logan Branch, Phillip Gibson, T Anna (Bunny) Gibson, Wesley Shifflett, Cory Shifflett, Daniel Shifflett, Cameron Shifflett, O'Ralley Sprouse, Kaitlynn Sprouse, Gary Shifflett, Bobby Shifflett Jr., Shantel Shifflett, Bobbi Shifflett, Gordon Jr. (Baby G), Jessie Shifflett, Kelly Charleton; six-step-grandchildren, Chad Shifflett, Jennifer Hunt, Randy, Denny, Phillip, Ray; one special grandson who she was always ready to defend, Christopher Shifflett.Geraldine also had numerous great-grandchildren. Geraldine's family was big and her world of friends was huge. She cherished six friends, she considered to be special, Ashley Bourne, Wayne Shifflett, Debra (Lizzy) Morris, Jean Morris, John, and Train Man.Geraldine was employed at the Blue Ridge School for 43 years. There she gained many hearts and many became friends. There she would cook and carry a smile.She shared a love for cooking. Anytime one would visit, she would be in her kitchen cooking. Her favorite pastime was cooking for others. It brought her so much joy for her to cook and have those to come with the love to eat of what she had prepared. Those who have eaten from Geraldine's kitchen would know of how great it would be. One could see the love she would put into her meals. Especially the feeding of those she loved and cared about. Geraldine's favorite demand was her cornbread. Everyone was excited to know that her iron skillet was there with the hot cornbread waiting to be cut and served by her. Geraldine held so many hearts and filled many hungry loved ones. As one would enter the door, she welcomed you with a smile and then food.Geraldine also had a love for flowers, whether in a vase or in her yard. She loved sitting outside where she took joy in her flowers. The flowers that laid on her were those that were given to her from family, friends, and those she touched.We ask of those who knew her, saw her, or are reading her name, cook a meal, feed a friend and carry the conversation of the Lord to all. Between a belly getting full and one's heart getting filled, the combination of both is what she leaves behind.We Love You Mom!!In lieu of flowers, take time to remember her husband, Junior. He must continue his walk with her absence. Also remember to continue to pray, as our tomorrow are not promised.The family would like to send great appreciation for the kind words, soft prayers, and the extra effort in giving at this very sad time.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.