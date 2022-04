Gertrude Eleanor AckerOctober 9, 1933 - December 23, 2021Gertrude E. Acker, 88, of Palmyra, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial service at Grace and Glory Lutheran Church will be held at a later date. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, www.thackerbrothers.com