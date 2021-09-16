Gloria Reed Walker



December 15, 1952 - April 24, 2020



Gloria Reed Walker, 67, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Pocomoke City, Md. on December 15, 1952, to the late Montrue and William Reed. Gloria was employed at the University of Virginia Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for 32 years as a Senior Physical Administrator. During that time, she received several performance awards for her dedication and service. In May 1993, Gloria joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and her dedication to Christian service was shown greatly.



Gloria leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 23 years, Clarence Walker III, and a host of family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. The location will be The Old Chestnut Grove Baseball Diamond at 1755 Old Lynchburg Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903; Pastor Jeffrey L. Perkinson, Officiating Minister. For those planning to attend, please follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for wearing a mask and social distancing.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 16, 2021.