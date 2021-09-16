Gloria Reed Walker, 67, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Pocomoke City, Md. on December 15, 1952, to the late Montrue and William Reed. Gloria was employed at the University of Virginia Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering for 32 years as a Senior Physical Administrator. During that time, she received several performance awards for her dedication and service. In May 1993, Gloria joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and her dedication to Christian service was shown greatly.
Gloria leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 23 years, Clarence Walker III, and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. The location will be The Old Chestnut Grove Baseball Diamond at 1755 Old Lynchburg Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903; Pastor Jeffrey L. Perkinson, Officiating Minister. For those planning to attend, please follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for wearing a mask and social distancing.
I knew Gloria from our days working at UVa and they were so fortunate to have had such an exceptional, empathetic human being! Gloria was pure gold! Rest in peace, dear Gloria.
John Wallace-Smith
October 11, 2021
Another member lost. I worked with Gigi at Leggett. I went on to work at UVA, where I saw her on the regular basis. Gloria (she no longer wanted to be called Gigi) was always a happy and positive person. She was one of those people you loved being around. She just made the day more pleasant. Rest in peace my buddy.
J.E. Coles
September 16, 2021
I am deeply sadden to hear about Gloria's (Glo) passing. Such a wonderful person, since I moved away we lost touch but it was good to see her whenever we ran across path when I was in town. She was a neighbor of my grandmother, we worked at UVA at the same time, I was her hairstylist many many years ago. Keep her memories in your heart.
Debra Fortune
Friend
September 16, 2021
Condolences To Clarence And Family! Gloria Was Such A Nice Loving Person. Beautiful Spirit! May She R.I.P.!