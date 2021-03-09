Goodwin Walker Jr.
Goodwin Cosby Walker Jr., 85, of Scottsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Oak Hill, W.Va., on April 9, 1935, a son of the late Goodwin Cosby, Walker Sr. and Elsie Alleen Walker Proffitt.
Goodwin retired from Faulkner Construction where he worked as a Laborer. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed gardening, playing the VA lottery, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Ann (Bryant) Walker; sons, JR, Walter, and Alfred Walker; daughter, Ann Walker; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; siblings, Richard Proffitt and wife, Mary Ann, Joanne Shifflett and husband, Vernon, and Alice Rosenberry and husband, Ed; special friends, Sopaul Enn and Jim Bzdick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home.
Family and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 9, 2021.