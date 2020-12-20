Menu
Gordon Carlton "G.C." Baird Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Gordon "G.C." Carlton Baird Jr.

After a long two month wait, Gordon "G.C." Carlton Baird Jr. was reunited with the love of his life, his wife Becky, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, who was waiting for him in heaven.

Born April 19, 1952, he was the son of the late Gordon Sr. and Maxine Baird, of Charlottesville. G.C. was retired, after working 32 years at the University of Virginia.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Baird (Ryan) of Zion Crossroads, Dana Moss of Charlottesville, and William "W.J." Baird (Bonnie) of Waynesboro; his grandchildren, McKenzie, Tyler, Bebe, Cody, Gracee, Olivia, and Declan; and his two brothers, Stephen Baird (Hester) of Fluvanna, and Michael Baird of Charlottesville.

A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
VA
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
My sympathy to GC´s family. May he R.I.P
Chrissy Morris
December 20, 2020
Sending prayers and heartfelt condolences for your tremendous loss.
Barbara (Craig) Savage, Fort Worth, TX
December 20, 2020
Mary Kirby
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about GC"s passing but now he will be joining Becky .He will be missed by many
Merleen Reese
December 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of GC`s passing and now he is In heaven with Becky. And he is in no more pain.
Fred and Eloise Cronk
December 20, 2020
