Gordon "G.C." Carlton Baird Jr.
After a long two month wait, Gordon "G.C." Carlton Baird Jr. was reunited with the love of his life, his wife Becky, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, who was waiting for him in heaven.
Born April 19, 1952, he was the son of the late Gordon Sr. and Maxine Baird, of Charlottesville. G.C. was retired, after working 32 years at the University of Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Baird (Ryan) of Zion Crossroads, Dana Moss of Charlottesville, and William "W.J." Baird (Bonnie) of Waynesboro; his grandchildren, McKenzie, Tyler, Bebe, Cody, Gracee, Olivia, and Declan; and his two brothers, Stephen Baird (Hester) of Fluvanna, and Michael Baird of Charlottesville.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.