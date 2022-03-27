Gordon Waltz
November 1, 1948 - March 22, 2022
Gordon Mark Waltz, 73, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 1, 1948, in Allentown, Pa., son of the late Russell and Elsie (Kern) Waltz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Hannah; son, Russell and wife, Dianna; daughter, Maryellen; grandson, Logan Smith, all of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Donald and Edward Waltz, both of Allentown, Pa.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his "adopted" daughter, Heidi of Columbia, S.C.
Gordon began his career as a short-order cook in a Pa. diner while still attending high school. He continued with his culinary career while serving in the U.S. Army as Mess Sergeant. He later advanced to managing restaurants while continuing to delight all with his culinary talents. Gordon excelled with Kroger by starting the first seafood shop in the Central Virginia area. His experience and success lead him to travel throughout Va./N.C. to open new seafood departments with the grocery chain. He served the Charlottesville area for over 32 years while keeping his family and friends well fed.
Despite working six days a week for most of his life, he found time to serve the community in many ways. Gordon offered seafood demonstrations to local elementary schools to introduce children to food options they may not have experienced otherwise. He also was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, a boy scout leader, a youth league basketball coach, and a dedicated member and president of the William Monroe Sports Boosters and Band Boosters. In addition to helping the community, he found time to support his children in their academic, athletic, and musical pursuits while forever devoting his love to his bride, Hannah.
An annual memorial scholarship has been established in his honor at William Monroe High School. Donations can be made to "William Monroe High School" with "Gordon M. Waltz Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts," in the memo line. The goal is to aid underprivileged students seeking to advance their culinary careers, just as he wanted.
In place of a funeral service, something Gordon was not fond of, we ask that you honor him the way he would have wanted, with a cheeseburger and a milkshake!
