Grace Margaret Druzba
Niskayuna High School
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Grace Margaret Druzba

Grace Margaret Druzba, 53, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away at her parents' home on September 3, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Inurnment
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
100 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m truly sorry for your loss. I knew Grace from when she lived in Schenectady. I talked too on the phone when she moved back too Virginia. She was a kind person. Very sweet and a good person. I remember her beautiful paintings and her love for her birds. I will miss her kind soul and our chats on the phone. My deepest condolences Laurel A Barnes
Laurel Barnes
Friend
October 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Grace´s passing. I think she enjoyed life and had accomplished a lot. I will always remember her love of birds, art, painting, music and Billy Joel.
Lindsay Eckford
September 27, 2021
