I´m truly sorry for your loss. I knew Grace from when she lived in Schenectady. I talked too on the phone when she moved back too Virginia. She was a kind person. Very sweet and a good person. I remember her beautiful paintings and her love for her birds. I will miss her kind soul and our chats on the phone. My deepest condolences Laurel A Barnes
Laurel Barnes
Friend
October 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Grace´s passing. I think she enjoyed life and had accomplished a lot. I will always remember her love of birds, art, painting, music and Billy Joel.