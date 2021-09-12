Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grady Cole Shiflett
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Grady Cole Shiflett

Grady Cole Shiflett, 81, of Crozet, Virginia, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Adult Care Home in Crozet, Va. He was born on September 4, 1940, to the late Ethel and Elmer Shiflett.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Meredith and Gordon Shiflett and one sister, Muriel Clarke.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gough Shiflett; two daughters, Deana S. Nowell and John, III of Charlottesville, and Melinda S. Cordle and Melissa of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Shirley Morris and Lyman; and one brother, Charles Shiflett.

He worked at Dettor, Edwards & Morris and National Distribution Company as a salesman until he retired.

A memorial service will be held in accordance with Grady's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Adult Care Home and/or to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. Anderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest sympathies to Peggy, Denna and Melinda. Grady was such a good neighbor for many years. Crozet will not be the same.
Jimmy Spitler
September 14, 2021
I´m so so sorry. Prayers for God´s peace and comfort to surround you. Love you all.
Tracey Young
Friend
September 13, 2021
Grady was a true friend to everyone he met! Once, a huge oak tree blew over in my yard, and I was recovering from a hip replacement, so was unable to do anything about it. Grady found out about it, because he was one of the true "locals " around. He gathered his wife and brother and sister in law, and they came equipped with everything they needed to get the job done! They worked tirelessly for several days and cut and cleaned up the entire tree, even stacking the wood down in my field! A simple "thank you " was all they would accept! That´s the kind of people Grady and his family were!! I will always remember and appreciate that, and cherish the many other memories I have of him, including his ever present smile, which would truly " light up the room "! RIP Grady!!
Danny Belew
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences and love to you at this very sad time, Peggy.
David and Kathryn Bentley
September 12, 2021
I was sorry to hear about Grady . Thinking of you.
Pat Cobb
Friend
September 12, 2021
I was sorry to hear about Grady passing away. I always enjoyed working with Grady at DEM. He worked hard but always had a smile on his face and a good word from his mouth. I hope his many good times with family and friends will offer some comfort to those who were lucky enough to know him. With sympathy, David
David Sloan
Work
September 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to Grady' s family and many friends. Grady was another plain good guy from Crozet. Never had an enemy nor ever met a stranger, RIP FRIEND!
William Raines
School
September 12, 2021
Condolences to Peggy and family. I have had the fortune of being Grady's neighborhood 44 years. I have to say no one could have had such a great person as a neighbor and friend. He shared his garden vegetables and even though he hasn't garden for some years now we still refer to "GRADY'S GARDEN". He taught me to drive a 5 speed so you know he had the nerves of steel. I will really miss seeing Grady out and about in the yard but Peggy you and I can meet in the back yard and talk about our late husbands.
Lou Fitzgerald
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results