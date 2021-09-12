Grady Cole Shiflett
Grady Cole Shiflett, 81, of Crozet, Virginia, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Adult Care Home in Crozet, Va. He was born on September 4, 1940, to the late Ethel and Elmer Shiflett.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Meredith and Gordon Shiflett and one sister, Muriel Clarke.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gough Shiflett; two daughters, Deana S. Nowell and John, III of Charlottesville, and Melinda S. Cordle and Melissa of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Shirley Morris and Lyman; and one brother, Charles Shiflett.
He worked at Dettor, Edwards & Morris and National Distribution Company as a salesman until he retired.
A memorial service will be held in accordance with Grady's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Adult Care Home and/or to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. Anderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.