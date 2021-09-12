Grady was a true friend to everyone he met! Once, a huge oak tree blew over in my yard, and I was recovering from a hip replacement, so was unable to do anything about it. Grady found out about it, because he was one of the true "locals " around. He gathered his wife and brother and sister in law, and they came equipped with everything they needed to get the job done! They worked tirelessly for several days and cut and cleaned up the entire tree, even stacking the wood down in my field! A simple "thank you " was all they would accept! That´s the kind of people Grady and his family were!! I will always remember and appreciate that, and cherish the many other memories I have of him, including his ever present smile, which would truly " light up the room "! RIP Grady!!

Danny Belew Friend September 13, 2021