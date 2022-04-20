Grover Lee DeanGrover Lee Dean, 72, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on March 28, 1950, to the late Grover Talley Dean and Mamie Parrish Dean. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Louise Dean.Grover was a 1st Sgt. with the Virginia State Police for 40 years. He was a member of the Orange Vol. Fire Company.He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Wease Dean of Madison; and one son, Joshua Mastin Dean of Culpeper.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to MAD CATS, 53 Robinson Lane, Syria, VA 22743, Orange Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 367, Orange, VA 22960, or Madison Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 255, Madison, VA 22727.