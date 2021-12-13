Grover Melton Truslow
September 17, 1934 - December 11, 2021
Grover Melton Truslow, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home in Albemarle County.
Born September 17, 1934 in Greenfield, Va, he was a son of the late Dennet Melton and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Truslow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Elizabeth Alley.
He is survived by his partner, Ricki K. Reith; brothers, Dennis Truslow and wife, Paullette, and Charles Truslow and wife, Barbara; sisters, Deborah Donoghue, and Karen Weaver and husband, Stephen; daughter, Donna Lynn Truslow; sons, Mark Truslow and Gary Truslow; aunt, Barbara Lee Shea; as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grover joined the United States Navy in December 1951, where he was assigned to the Hunter-Killer Force, Atlantic Fleet and was selected to serve on the staff of Rear Admiral Daniel Vincent Gallery aboard the USS Minddoro, CVE-120, then finished out his tour at the hobby shop at the Norfolk, Virginia Navy Base. After completing his four years of active duty, he enlisted in the active reserves for several more tours of duty. He also held jobs as an insurance agent, furniture buyer, and various positions in the construction industry, ultimately retiring as a building inspector for the State of Maryland.
He enjoyed retirement with Ricki on the farm where they built their home. He particularly enjoyed watching the wildlife and livestock and being the "tractor man".
An informal gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Burial will be private.
Active pallbearers will be Mark Truslow, Gary Truslow, Stephen Weaver, Andy Wyland, Fred Henderson and William Wood.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Tunnels to Towers.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2021.