Guy Larry Brown
June 20, 1931 - April 10,2022
Guy Larry Brown, Lt. Col., U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) died on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the age of 90, from natural causes.
Eldest son of the late Margaret Morrall Bridgers and Noel Guy Brown, Larry was born in Springfield, S.C., on June 20, 1931. He resided near Crozet, Va. since retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy Anne Rozamus Brown of Crozet; son, Stephen G. Brown (Debra) of Crozet; daughter, Susan Allen (George F.) of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter, Katherine A. Brown Jasien (William S.) of Hilton Head, S.C.; and by many other treasured relatives, colleagues, friends and 14 exceptional neighborhood families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, C. Eddie Brown of Columbia, who died in 2013.
From the age of 6, Larry wanted to fly. He joined the S.C. Air National Guard at age 17 to be near the P-51's he loved. While at USC he joined the Marine Corps Reserves. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant at graduation in 1953.
After receiving his Wings of Gold in 1955, Larry was transferred to Hawaii where he flew the supersonic FJ2 Fury Fighter. He met and married beautiful Dotty there in 1957. No one could have provided more support and love during the adventuresome life that followed!
During the height of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as a captain, Larry was the officer in charge of six F-8 Crusader (Mach II) Fighters based at Guantanamo Bay Cuba. Never has the U.S. been closer to a nuclear holocaust.
A year later, Larry was one of 500 captains; fighter or attack pilots ordered to transition into helicopters. This guaranteed leadership and fight experience in each helicopter anticipated for Vietnam. In May of 1965, with less than 24 hours' notice, Larry's helo squadron was ordered to load a Marine Battalion onto a carrier and, full steam ahead, proceeded to Dominican Republic Crisis.
As a Major, and Operations Officer of his squadron during his first one-year tour in Vietnam ('65-'66) Larry flew 490 hours in 7 months. He and his co-pilot landed their helicopter over 2,000 times, an average of one landing every 15 minutes. Those 300 combat missions in I Corps (Da Nang) were filled with exposure to the enemy and other hazards.
Returning in '70 - '71 as a Lt. Col., Larry found Vietnam virtually the same as when he had left it. As the Air Operations Officer of the Marine Amphibious Brigade, he flew another 100 missions on this tour. The medals and decorations awarded in support of his fellow Marines in Vietnam were the ones he valued most.
While on active duty, Larry earned a master's degree in Technology of Management at AU. In 1980, at UVA, Larry continued his education earning an Ed. S. in '85 and an ABD (ha) in '87. This advanced education enabled Larry to pursue his second passion, teaching as a Professor of Information Systems Technology at Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) in Charlottesville from 1973 until 2001.
While there, Larry quickly recognized a need for, and created their first new degree program. Students in the program were trained to meet the computing skills required by employers. With the enthusiastic support of the PVCC administration, Larry established the first "networked" microcomputer (PC) lab in the world in 1979. Fourteen PCs were connected to a host computer and printer. What followed was significant growth in college enrollments, and rapid expansion of the utilization of small computer technology.
His leadership in the local business community was manifested through his 16 years in the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). His educating chapter members in computing helped gain a National "Chapter of the Year" Award.
Larry was President of the Crozet Lions Club, President of the Virginia Association of Educational Data Systems and President of the Monticello Chapter of the U.S. Data Processing Management Association. He also held leadership positions in the Virginia Partners of the Americas and helped spread computer technology to Virginia's sister state in Brazil.
Larry's motto was " Lead by example with God at your side" with his Marines and students throughout his life.
After their children were educated and married, they started their families. Larry (aka GranGuy) was blessed to share in the growth of their nine grandchildren. Kira Brown Lilly (Douglas), Tyler Allen Poole (Harry), Trexler Jasien (Brittney), Forrest Allen (Katie), Alexandra Jasien, Hunter Jasien (Katie), Chapman Jasien, Brooke Allen, and Daniel Brown. And great-grandchildren, Nathan and Olivia Lilly, Pierce and Sloane Jasien, and Wright Poole. Words cannot express the pride and love he had for each of his children, and their families.
In 2002, Larry joined the Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club where he enjoyed being with those who shared common aviation interests and was invigorated with his group of Free Union Gentlemen!
Since 2007, Larry and Dotty made many friends and grew spiritually through their participation in the St. Thomas Aquinas Bible Study classes. Larry was also a member of the Parish Council and Building Committee of the Crozet Catholic Mission since its designation in December 2016.
Larry and Dotty enjoyed travel; cruising to and touring in more than 85 countries. Larry continued his Marine physical fitness by working out every single day. Every morning and night Larry and Dotty prayed together and sealed their love with a kiss. Larry firmly believed that God wanted everyone He created joining Him in Heaven; and had a way, after death for all to be made worthy.
Sharing your memory of Larry by making others happy will be appreciated.
A Funeral Mass at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022. Those of other faiths, or no faith, are most welcome to attend. Military honors will be rendered after Mass. Interment in the Saint Thomas Priory Columbarium will follow, for immediate family only, because of limited space.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity
Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2022.