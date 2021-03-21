Hampton Glenn Davis
Hampton Glenn Davis of Tega Cay, S.C., 8, died in a tragic accident on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born on July 30, 2012, to Lisa Michelle Glazebrook and Michael Chon Davis.
In addition to his parents, Hampton is survived by his grandfather, Glenn Glazebrook; grandmother, Penny Teague; great-grandmothers, Jane Morris and Louise Garrison; aunts, Carolyn Glazebrook and Jenny Glazebrook; uncle Ben Davis, and many cousins.
Hampton loved movie nights, Taco Tuesdays, and playing with his two puppies, Macie and Kimmie. He adored anime, YouTube, basketball, playing outside, riding his scooter and building forts, or farts as he called them. Hampton was always competitive and loved playing games ... he earned the title as the hide and seek champ on more than one occasion. He was proud of his Asian heritage and was very passionate about Taekwondo, recently earning his red-striped belt. He always kept those around him smiling and laughing with his quick-witted humor and practical jokes. He will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.
A celebration of Hampton's life was held near his home and the recording can be viewed at palmettofh.com
.
In keeping with Hampton's giving nature, he gifted his heart and corneas to help others in need. As we remember Hampton and we grieve this unimaginable loss, take comfort in these words from Hampton himself:
"When you feel bad, just poop. It always makes me feel better. And when you're angry, just punch something, but not a person, like a pillow or something. And when you don't like your life, just talk to your mom. That's what I always do and it makes me feel better. But mostly, just poop."
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 21, 2021.