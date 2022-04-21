Pastor Harlin "Chubby" Sykes
February 27, 1949 - April 14, 2022
Pastor Harlin "Chubby" Sykes, 73, of Scottsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home, from 6 until 8 p.m.. The funeral service will be private.
The family welcomes friends to a celebration of life on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Eden Ministries Church, 2900 Merrie Meadows Lane, Keswick, VA 22947.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potters House Church in Scottsville.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 21, 2022.