Pastor Harlin "Chubby" Sykes
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
Pastor Harlin "Chubby" Sykes

February 27, 1949 - April 14, 2022

Pastor Harlin "Chubby" Sykes, 73, of Scottsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home, from 6 until 8 p.m.. The funeral service will be private.

The family welcomes friends to a celebration of life on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Eden Ministries Church, 2900 Merrie Meadows Lane, Keswick, VA 22947.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potters House Church in Scottsville.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA
Apr
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Eden Ministries Church
2900 Merrie Meadows Lane, Keswick, VA
