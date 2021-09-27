Harold Daniel Bickley Jr.



Harold Daniel Bickley Jr., 79, of Louisa, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.



Born on January 2, 1942, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Harold D. and Lucille Brooks Bickley of Louisa. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Kober and Nancy Kober, both of Louisa. He is survived by one sister, Marie Condrey of Louisa and her husband, Allen.



He leaves behind his devoted wife, Brenda, and their beloved children, Donald "Donnie" Bickley and his wife, Polly, and Denise Bickley Hoffman and her husband, Tom; seven grandchildren, Blair Worrell (Trey), Brett Bickley, Alex Hoffman, Bryce Hoffman, Paige Hoffman, Grant Hoffman and Cameron Tarbell. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren. Spending time with his family meant so much to him; he loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and was always a supportive figure in their lives. Harold was a lover of the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He graduated from Louisa County High School, and in 1963 married the love of his life Brenda Lee Towsey. Together they shared a wonderful married life of 58 years. Harold spent 45 years as a proud and active member of the Charlottesville Lion's Club. The annual minstrel shows would find Harold as an "endman" telling jokes and entertaining the crowd as "Bedpost." He earned this nickname for being in the furniture industry most all of his working life. He worked at Better Living Furniture and then went on to open his own business, Fashion Furniture Galleries, from which he would eventually retire. Over the years, Harold was very active in the community. He coached both youth baseball and football teams for years, and volunteered with various civic groups. He was an avid UVA sports fan, particularly baseball. You could find Harold and Brenda during baseball season in the stands, cheering on the team and following them closely.



A funeral service will be held at 2 pm. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at First Christian Church in Keswick with Cody Rader officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place following the service at Holly Memorial Gardens.



Harold had an infectious smile and laugh that seemed to engulf his whole body. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank all of his many friends for the love, prayers, cards, and words of support during Harold's last days. They would also like to thank the kindness they received from the staff at Albemarle Rehab, especially Morgan and Jason. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's honor to the Hospice of the Piedmont.



Hill and Wood Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 27, 2021.