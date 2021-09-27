Harold Daniel Bickley Jr., 79, of Louisa, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Born on January 2, 1942, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Harold D. and Lucille Brooks Bickley of Louisa. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Kober and Nancy Kober, both of Louisa. He is survived by one sister, Marie Condrey of Louisa and her husband, Allen.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Brenda, and their beloved children, Donald "Donnie" Bickley and his wife, Polly, and Denise Bickley Hoffman and her husband, Tom; seven grandchildren, Blair Worrell (Trey), Brett Bickley, Alex Hoffman, Bryce Hoffman, Paige Hoffman, Grant Hoffman and Cameron Tarbell. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren. Spending time with his family meant so much to him; he loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and was always a supportive figure in their lives. Harold was a lover of the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He graduated from Louisa County High School, and in 1963 married the love of his life Brenda Lee Towsey. Together they shared a wonderful married life of 58 years. Harold spent 45 years as a proud and active member of the Charlottesville Lion's Club. The annual minstrel shows would find Harold as an "endman" telling jokes and entertaining the crowd as "Bedpost." He earned this nickname for being in the furniture industry most all of his working life. He worked at Better Living Furniture and then went on to open his own business, Fashion Furniture Galleries, from which he would eventually retire. Over the years, Harold was very active in the community. He coached both youth baseball and football teams for years, and volunteered with various civic groups. He was an avid UVA sports fan, particularly baseball. You could find Harold and Brenda during baseball season in the stands, cheering on the team and following them closely.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at First Christian Church in Keswick with Cody Rader officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place following the service at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Harold had an infectious smile and laugh that seemed to engulf his whole body. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank all of his many friends for the love, prayers, cards, and words of support during Harold's last days. They would also like to thank the kindness they received from the staff at Albemarle Rehab, especially Morgan and Jason. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's honor to the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Hill and Wood Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.
Heartfelt condolences to the family of my Lions Club friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Guy De Hooge
October 2, 2021
Dear Donnie,
I was very saddened to hear of your Dad's passing. I loved seeing him in the Lions Club, that show was one of my favorite memories growing up, he and all the "endmen" were so funny. May you hold the memories of him close to your heart and know that many of us are thinking of you and your family at this time.
Mary (Pollard) Poole
October 1, 2021
Donnie,
It was so sad to hear of your Fathers passing. He was a fine man. Always pleasant and friendly. Loved talking Baseball with him although he would always call me Chuck. Lol. Makes me smile thinking about it.
Singed,
Jon (not Chuck Wood) Pace
Jon Pace
Other
September 28, 2021
To Brenda,Denise and Donnie. I am so to read the text that my daughter Kerri texted me of Harold´s passing. Brenda rest assured that God will restore your joy and good laugh´s you and your family had with Harold because God is a Good and Loving God who makes no mistakes and Harold is in His Loving care now and they are both looking down on you all knowing that you will be alright, just be assured of that Brender. Much love to Denise and Donnie
Sylvia P. Coles
September 27, 2021
RIP little buddy!miss the good times we had tell monty ray we love him and mom .love you to my friend Bruce & Pat Marshall.
Bruce Marshall
September 27, 2021
Sorry to learn of Harold ' passing He was a blessing to all and will be missed
Ralph Blincoe
September 27, 2021
Saddened to learn of Harold's passing. Life is too swift, and friends will remember Harold for many years. I live in North Carolina now and my son, Ryan, sent me the obituary. My prayers and blessings to Harold's family at this sad time.
Bettie Snider Martin & Family
September 27, 2021
Harold always made me smile. I will miss his sweet smile and dear friendship, May God bless him
Vickie Hansen
Friend
September 27, 2021
Donnie and family, I am deeply saddened to learn of your Dad´s passing. My fondest memories of your Dad and Mom were seeing them at baseball games when we played. F there is anything I can do for you or your family let me know. Thoughts and prayers, Chuck Wood
Chuck Wood
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs,mab