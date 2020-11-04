Menu
Harold Hudson
Harold C. Hudson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Hardware Baptist Church, 3452 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, Va. The Reverend Danny Maupin will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church.

Interment will immediately follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, with military honors.

Due to COVID-19, participants of all services will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Friends and family may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com.


Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.
