Harold Hudson
Harold C. Hudson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Care.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Hardware Baptist Church, 3452 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, Va. The Reverend Danny Maupin will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church.
Interment will immediately follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, with military honors.
Due to COVID-19, participants of all services will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.