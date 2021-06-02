Menu
Harold Sidney Peterson Sr.
Anderson Funeral Service - Crozet
5888 Saint George Ave
Crozet, VA
Harold Sidney Peterson Sr.

Harold Sidney Peterson Sr., 62 years old, of Crozet, Va., passed away suddenly on Friday May 28, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Charlottesville, Va.

Harold is survived by his wife, Annette "Nettie" Hester Peterson of Crozet; son, Harold S. Peterson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Olivia Peterson of Orange, Va.; stepdaughter, Heather Conley of Charlottesville, Va.; stepdaughter Tabitha Shifflett and family of Stanardsville, Va.; grandaughter, Baylee Peterson; grandson, Levi Mason Payne; sister, Pam Schoolcraft and husband, Rick, of Keswick, Va.; half sister, Carolyn Espinosa of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law, Dixie Peterson and family; father-in-law, Rodney Hester of Free Union, Va.; brother-in-law, Steve Hester and wife, Robin, of Bloomington, Ill., Angie Hester Richey and husband, Ed and family, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and his wife's YaYa Family.

Harold enjoyed taking his boat out on the lake and going fishing, gardening, sitting on the deck drinking coffee, loved watching westerns, going to flea markets, cooking and just taking a ride in the country to nowhere in particular. He loved going to church when he was able. He was an advocate for Native Americans. More than anything in the world he loved his grandson Levi Mason. He was "Pop-Pop's" best buddy, playmate and the apple of his eye. Harold look forward to spending time his best buddy who always put a smile on his face.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Dewitt Sr. and Betty Doris Marshall Peterson; brother, Lawrence Dewitt Jr.; half sister, Brenda Marie Peterson; mother-in-law, Frankie Hester; and his granddaughter, Everly Margaret Rose.

The family would like to say a thank you to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, Crozet Fire Department and the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital ER Staff for all of their hard working efforts. A special thank you goes to Dr. Colfer and my ER family for their prompt preparedness, life saving efforts, professionalism, and kindness. Special thank you to Anderson's Funeral Home for their kindness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Western Albemarle Rescue, or the Crozet Fire Department.

A memorial service will be held at Crozet Baptist Church, St. George Ave., Crozet, VA 22932, Friday June, 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive people an hour prior to service. The family has asked folks to come as they are no suits. Pastor Windy Walton will be conducting the service.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 2, 2021.
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crozet Baptist Church
St. George Ave., Crozet, VA
Jun
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crozet Baptist Church
St. George Ave., Crozet, VA
I am so saddened by your loss. May God give each of you the strength and courage you need to face the days ahead, until we are all reunited in heaven.
Linda Palmer
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Praying that you would take comfort in knowing that there are others that care and share in your loss. Continue to hold on to God`s unchanging hand looking up knowing that he will give you strength To carry on during this difficult time.
Ben and Reva Carr
June 4, 2021
DAD I LOVE AND MISS U SO MUCH
Harold Peterson
Family
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Dudley
June 2, 2021
Nettie, You have my deepest sympathy, that said i will never forget when Harold, and you assisted with the preparation of my mom's 75th birthday celebration. Harold enjoyed himself, and made himself right at home. I know your heart is hurting, and also Levy please remember the laughs the cries, the memories. Nettie Harold is smiling up in Heaven with your mother, and granddaughter, singing with the angels. Love Rita Watkins
Aretha Watkins
June 2, 2021
I miss you brother. May God bless the the family in this time. You and Brenda take care of each other. Love you all!
Carolyn Espinosa
Family
June 2, 2021
Nettie, sorry for your loss. Sending Healing Prayers and Love your way.
Sharon Dove
Other
June 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this sad time.
Debra Woodson Huff
Other
June 2, 2021
Prayers to Nettie and her beautiful family we are always here for you .
Thomas Eubanks
Friend
June 2, 2021
