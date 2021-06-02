Harold Sidney Peterson Sr.Harold Sidney Peterson Sr., 62 years old, of Crozet, Va., passed away suddenly on Friday May 28, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Charlottesville, Va.Harold is survived by his wife, Annette "Nettie" Hester Peterson of Crozet; son, Harold S. Peterson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Olivia Peterson of Orange, Va.; stepdaughter, Heather Conley of Charlottesville, Va.; stepdaughter Tabitha Shifflett and family of Stanardsville, Va.; grandaughter, Baylee Peterson; grandson, Levi Mason Payne; sister, Pam Schoolcraft and husband, Rick, of Keswick, Va.; half sister, Carolyn Espinosa of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law, Dixie Peterson and family; father-in-law, Rodney Hester of Free Union, Va.; brother-in-law, Steve Hester and wife, Robin, of Bloomington, Ill., Angie Hester Richey and husband, Ed and family, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and his wife's YaYa Family.Harold enjoyed taking his boat out on the lake and going fishing, gardening, sitting on the deck drinking coffee, loved watching westerns, going to flea markets, cooking and just taking a ride in the country to nowhere in particular. He loved going to church when he was able. He was an advocate for Native Americans. More than anything in the world he loved his grandson Levi Mason. He was "Pop-Pop's" best buddy, playmate and the apple of his eye. Harold look forward to spending time his best buddy who always put a smile on his face.Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Dewitt Sr. and Betty Doris Marshall Peterson; brother, Lawrence Dewitt Jr.; half sister, Brenda Marie Peterson; mother-in-law, Frankie Hester; and his granddaughter, Everly Margaret Rose.The family would like to say a thank you to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, Crozet Fire Department and the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital ER Staff for all of their hard working efforts. A special thank you goes to Dr. Colfer and my ER family for their prompt preparedness, life saving efforts, professionalism, and kindness. Special thank you to Anderson's Funeral Home for their kindness and loving care.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Western Albemarle Rescue, or the Crozet Fire Department.A memorial service will be held at Crozet Baptist Church, St. George Ave., Crozet, VA 22932, Friday June, 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive people an hour prior to service. The family has asked folks to come as they are no suits. Pastor Windy Walton will be conducting the service.