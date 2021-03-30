Menu
Harrison "Chief" Nesbit II
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Harrison Nesbit

April 2, 1927 - February 24, 2021

Harrison "Chief" Nesbit II passed away on February 24, 2021, at home.

Chief graduated from the Greenbriar Military Academy and then attended the University of Virginia. As a co-captain of UVa's football team, assistant coach, and long-time president of the Virginia Student Aid Foundation (now the Virginia Athletics Foundation), Chief loved UVa, especially its football and basketball programs. Chief's coaching skills carried over to business, where he was the top agent and general agent for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company by the time of his retirement in 1985. Born on April 2, 1927, he is survived by his wife, Andree Nesbit; daughter, Jennifer Nesbit; stepsons, Lee and David Nunn; and granddaughters, Emory and Madison Moynihan. Chief's daughter, Ashton Moynihan, died in early 2020.

Teague Funeral Service handled the cremation. His ashes will be stored at the University of Virginia Columbarium. The family requests donations to be sent to the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.
William McMann
April 1, 2021
Dear Andree, My sympathies are with you and your family during this difficult time. I pray that God will comfort you and yours and you morn the loss of your dear husband.
Karen Bennett
March 31, 2021
So sorry Chief,you were a great person,friend and jokester. You will be missed. And at BHSC
Candy Crenshaw
March 31, 2021
