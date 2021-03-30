Harrison Nesbit



April 2, 1927 - February 24, 2021



Harrison "Chief" Nesbit II passed away on February 24, 2021, at home.



Chief graduated from the Greenbriar Military Academy and then attended the University of Virginia. As a co-captain of UVa's football team, assistant coach, and long-time president of the Virginia Student Aid Foundation (now the Virginia Athletics Foundation), Chief loved UVa, especially its football and basketball programs. Chief's coaching skills carried over to business, where he was the top agent and general agent for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company by the time of his retirement in 1985. Born on April 2, 1927, he is survived by his wife, Andree Nesbit; daughter, Jennifer Nesbit; stepsons, Lee and David Nunn; and granddaughters, Emory and Madison Moynihan. Chief's daughter, Ashton Moynihan, died in early 2020.



Teague Funeral Service handled the cremation. His ashes will be stored at the University of Virginia Columbarium. The family requests donations to be sent to the Virginia Athletics Foundation.



Teague Funeral Service



2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.