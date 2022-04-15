Harry Edward Amos
October 6, 1929 - April 13, 2022
Harry E. Amos, of Palmyra, Virginia, left this world to enter the Kingdom of Heaven, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born on October 6, 1929 to the late James Edward and Alma (Carter) Amos of Powhatan, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Christine Gruen Amos, in 2016; a son, Frank John "Butch" Amos; a sister, Nola Mae (Amos) Fultz; and a great-grandson, Chase Herndon Davies.
Harry is survived by his son, James "Jimmy" Amos (Chris), daughters, Juanita "Sissy" Herndon (Jim), and Christine "Christy" Chandler (David); and daughter-in-law, Kay Amos.
He was extremely proud of his extended family, including eight grandchildren, Paul Amos (Debbie), Aimee Rice (Todd), Melanie Best (A.J.), Jay Herndon , Beth O'Donnell (Joe), Michael Amos (Jessica), Laurie McGurn (Patrick), and Katie Amos (Hung Vu); five great-grandsons, Dylan Davies (Ashley), Carter Amos, Griffin Amos, Joseph O'Donnell, and Mason McGurn; three great-granddaughters, Kyra Miller-Herndon, Chandler O'Donnell, and LilyAnne McGurn; and a great-great-grandson, Wesley Chase Davies.
Harry was a man of many accomplishments and interests. Graduating from Powhatan High School in 1947, he was named outstanding baseball player. He continued to play baseball in the U.S. Army. He was also an avid hunter, NASCAR fan, and closely followed his favorite baseball, football and basketball teams from the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals.
He began his years of service with a four-year tour in Germany where he met and married his wife, Christine. Harry rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class, being honorably discharged in 1952. He and Christine then returned to Virginia and began to build a wonderful life together. Harry graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in 1952 as a Trooper and was promoted to Sergeant and then First Sergeant before his retirement in 1988, culminating a 35-year career. He then retired to the family farm in Palmyra and raised Black Angus beef cattle for over 30 years.
Harry was Past Worshipful Master of the Fork Union Masonic Lodge, Past Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, Fork Union Chapter, and a member of the Shriner's Club of Richmond.
He was a man of deep faith, as a member of Salem United Methodist Church for all of his adult life, as well as being a Lay Minister, Sunday School Teacher, and Treasurer for 18 years.
Harry always centered his life on his family and as his life drew to a close, he took the time to tell his family that he had a wonderful life over his 92 years on this earth and had no regrets. His life was a full life, well lived.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Salem United Methodist Church in Palmyra, by the Rev. Rebecca Trovalli and the Rev. Greg Payne. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 15, 2022.