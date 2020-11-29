Harry Lee Brown Jr.
February 29, 1928 - November 25, 2020
Harry Lee Brown Jr. died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH. Born on February 29, 1928, in Culpeper, Virginia, he was the only child of Harry Lee Brown Sr. and the former Eva Yowell.
He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1949. He married Anne Smith Brown on March 7, 1953, and they made Madison, Virginia their home. He and Anne owned and managed Madison Farm Equipment for many years. They moved to Broadway in 1984.
He was a generous man with traditional values—and always a gentleman. He believed in hard work, whether in a country field or behind a desk. Declining health may have slowed him down, but he drove until age 90, managed his own household, and voted every year—by mail in 2020. As a child, he lost sight in one eye but clearly saw and appreciated life's gifts. He enjoyed time with his family as well as solo hobbies of reading, watching old movies, following Hokies football, and listening to music—from big band to polka to bluegrass. He liked a good steak with a cold beer followed by a rich dessert.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Linn Banks No. 126.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Jacqueline Brown Ciccone and husband, Brion; his grandsons, Nicholas Lee Brown Ciccone and wife, Sarah, and Cameron Grayson Ciccone; and his great-granddaughters, Cienna Lee Ciccone and Leia Lynn Ciccone.
In addition to his wife who passed in September 2008, he was predeceased by his grandson, Justin Elliott Ciccone who died in May 2020.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815. Condolences are welcome by his family, 237 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.