Harry Lee Johnson
February 2, 1964 - October 1, 2020
Harry Lee Johnson, 55, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on February 2, 1964, the son of the late, Jessie Ruth Johnson and Harry Harrison Beasley. He was the husband of Avis Anderson Johnson.
Fours sisters, Mary Ann Jones, Joyce Johnson, Hattie Courtney and Phyllis Brock; and two brothers, Wendall Madison and Luther Lewis Johnson Jr. preceded her in death.
He was a graduate of Orange County High School and attended Piedmont Virginia Community College. He worked for 27 years as a floor supervisor for American Press Printing in Gordonsville, Va. and for two years as a machine operator at Seimens Energy in Charlottesville, Va.
He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Washington team play football and the Virginia Cavaliers play football and basketball.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Avis Anderson Johnson; a daughter, Kennedy Nicole Johnson of Charlottesville, Va.; four sisters, Mildred Johnson of Gordonsville, Va., Maude Jeffries of Gordonsville, Va., Eva Copeland of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jacqueline Johnson of Barboursville, Va.; three brothers, Eugene Madison of Burke, Va., Ronald Johnson of Charlottesville, Va., and David Carey of Barboursville, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family request that anyone who would like to pay respect or sympathy to the immediate family please send cards to 1938 Powell Creek Court, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or you may call 540-892-8433. If you would like to pay respect to his siblings please send cards to P.O. Box 246, Gordonsville, VA 22942.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 8, 2020.