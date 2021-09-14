Harry and I became friends at Teledyne Avionics where I was the Department of Defense Representative. He recruited me for the Lions Club. I worked with him on Broom Sales as well as the Ch'ville-Albemarle Air Shows. They were Harry's babies !! My wife and I attended many functions with Harry and his wife Patsy. Harry was a fine man and was very proud of his community at that time. I will certainly miss his smiling face and joval manner !! God bless his family at this very difficult time.

Donald E. Taylor Friend September 14, 2021