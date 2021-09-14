Menu
Harry Carson Pond Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Harry Carson Pond Jr.

May 3, 1933 - September 10, 2021

Harry Carson Pond Jr., 88, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at The University of Virginia Hospital. Born May 3, 1933 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Harry Carson Pond Sr. and Helen Louise Pond. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Ann Harlowe Pond.

Harry worked for many years as a test pilot for Teledyne Avionics. After retiring, he worked at Meadowcreek Golf Course and for Howard Miller Clocks as a clock repair specialist. He was a Life Member of the Charlottesville Lions Club and Elks Lodge #389. He was a past member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Ann Pond Dye and her husband, Robert L. Dye, III, of Charlottesville, Va.; and their children, Lee Dye of Charleston, S.C., and Katherine Dye Beeson and her husband, Spencer Beeson, of Greenville, S.C. Also surviving are his brother-in-laws, William Harlowe of Carefree, Ariz. and Milton Breeden of Advance Mills, Va.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Advance Mills, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville location, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Health System, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA, 22903.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Spring Hill Baptist Church
Advance Mills, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im so sorry for your loss. Mr. pond was so nice and kind when he would come to service my grandfather clock. He was always so friendly and kind.
Donna wheaton
September 28, 2021
So very sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad, Mr. Pond. Always a very kind gentleman. Had the pleasure of being in his company in past years at golf tournaments plus my fellow Elk brother. Your precious Dad is now rejoicing with his beloved Patsy Ann. May God hold each of you in the palm of his hand. May your many, many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead. Love, Lynn Rutherford-Snow and Ashley Durham Smith
Lynn Rutherford-Snow
Friend
September 14, 2021
Harry and I became friends at Teledyne Avionics where I was the Department of Defense Representative. He recruited me for the Lions Club. I worked with him on Broom Sales as well as the Ch'ville-Albemarle Air Shows. They were Harry's babies !! My wife and I attended many functions with Harry and his wife Patsy. Harry was a fine man and was very proud of his community at that time. I will certainly miss his smiling face and joval manner !! God bless his family at this very difficult time.
Donald E. Taylor
Friend
September 14, 2021
