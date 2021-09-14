Harry Carson Pond Jr.
May 3, 1933 - September 10, 2021
Harry Carson Pond Jr., 88, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at The University of Virginia Hospital. Born May 3, 1933 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Harry Carson Pond Sr. and Helen Louise Pond. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Ann Harlowe Pond.
Harry worked for many years as a test pilot for Teledyne Avionics. After retiring, he worked at Meadowcreek Golf Course and for Howard Miller Clocks as a clock repair specialist. He was a Life Member of the Charlottesville Lions Club and Elks Lodge #389. He was a past member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Ann Pond Dye and her husband, Robert L. Dye, III, of Charlottesville, Va.; and their children, Lee Dye of Charleston, S.C., and Katherine Dye Beeson and her husband, Spencer Beeson, of Greenville, S.C. Also surviving are his brother-in-laws, William Harlowe of Carefree, Ariz. and Milton Breeden of Advance Mills, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Advance Mills, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville location, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Health System, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA, 22903.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 14, 2021.