Harry Jackson Smith Jr.
August 29, 1928 - December 16, 2020
Harry Jackson Smith Jr., 92, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Charlottesville.
Born on August 29, 1928 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Harry Smith and Kathleen Louise (Dixie) Britts. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Marshall Smith; and two sons, Harry Smith III (Jack) and Gary Scott Smith.
He had worked at Charlottesville Frozen Food Lockers, Allied Foods (wholesale), Carriage Foods, Foods of All Nations and The Organic Butcher. He retired at age 87.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon L. Lloyd, of Charlottesville; son, Robert Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Mary S. Smith, of Lynchburg; his grandchildren, Courtney S. Hall, of Scottsville, Allie S. Payne, of Charlottesville, and Tobin Jackson Smith, of Lynchburg. His six great-grandchildren are London, Sydney, Cavan, Scout, Hank and Jack.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens. There will be no family night. A memorial service will be announced once the Pandemic restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be sent to his family at ww.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.