Harry Jackson Smith Jr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Monticello Memory Gardens
670 THOMAS JEFFERSON PKWY
Charlottesville, VA
Harry Jackson Smith Jr.

August 29, 1928 - December 16, 2020

Harry Jackson Smith Jr., 92, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Charlottesville.

Born on August 29, 1928 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Harry Smith and Kathleen Louise (Dixie) Britts. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie Marshall Smith; and two sons, Harry Smith III (Jack) and Gary Scott Smith.

He had worked at Charlottesville Frozen Food Lockers, Allied Foods (wholesale), Carriage Foods, Foods of All Nations and The Organic Butcher. He retired at age 87.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon L. Lloyd, of Charlottesville; son, Robert Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Mary S. Smith, of Lynchburg; his grandchildren, Courtney S. Hall, of Scottsville, Allie S. Payne, of Charlottesville, and Tobin Jackson Smith, of Lynchburg. His six great-grandchildren are London, Sydney, Cavan, Scout, Hank and Jack.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens. There will be no family night. A memorial service will be announced once the Pandemic restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.

Condolences may be sent to his family at ww.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
VA
Monticello Memory Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers for Robert and family
Barry & Jamie Tuggle
December 26, 2020
I first met Harry when a customer at the Carriage Food House, and followed him wherever he worked after that. He was a wonderful, warm person who always remembered my family-a sympathetic and memorable human being.
Charlene Sedgwick
December 20, 2020
I will miss Mr. Smith, as I always addressed him: at Carriage Foods, FOAN, then the Organic Butcher. He was a master of his art, a wizard with culinary twine, a reliable source for cooking instructions. But it was his, calm, dignified but genial presence which endeared him to me, and I suspect everyone else. He was one of a kind, and I am sorry he is gone
Joe David
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Smith. I used to see him several times a week when he was working at Carriage Food house and also at Foods of All Nations. He always had a smile on his face. It is very sad to hear that he passed. My most sincere sympathy to his family
NOELLA JANE
December 20, 2020
