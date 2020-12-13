Harry Weldon Sprouse



January 20, 1946 - November 8, 2019



Harry passed away peacefully at Morningside of Charlottesville last year. His life was a gift to all who knew and loved him. He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia McCann of Middleburg, Va.; his brother, Roy Sprouse of Gordonsville; his sister, Joyce Saltz of Little River, S.C.; his Chihuahua, Lincoln, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Harry was born in Louisa, Va., the eldest of seven children. Throughout his life he served as a fine example for his siblings and supported them in kind and generous ways.



A graduate of Alexandria city schools in 1965, he then went to Madison College on a scholarship from the Jaycees. The first and only one of his family to go to college, he took his education seriously and worked hard academically, as well as participating in school leadership opportunities, and even men's basketball. During this time he also held several night jobs to stay on track financially.



One of the first men to attend JMU, he was a trailblazer there and graduated in 1969 with a BS degree in Education and Library Science. He embarked on an exemplary career in education and earned an MS degree from the University of South Carolina in Librarianship in 1977.



Harry enjoyed a challenging career in education for 31 years as a teacher/librarian/media specialist in the public school systems of Virginia, making a difference in the lives of many students. His last position was as head Librarian/media specialist at Mt Vernon High School in Alexandria. Harry was a member of Phi Delta Kappa fraternity and active with the National Education Association (NEA). He was honored with many awards and grants during his career and co-authored a book which was a valuable resource to media specialists nationwide. He had a magnanimous personality and great sense of humor and was seen as Dr Seuss's "Cat in the Hat" on several occations at school during book week.



Harry retired in 2005 and enjoyed travel and relaxation for several years before his death. Harry was a kind and generaous soul who loved life and was a friend to all. He is greatly missed.



The Harry W. Sprouse Endowment Scholarship Fund (#25806) has been established at JMU in memory of Harry. In this way, he will continue to make a difference in the education of many students he held so dear. A memorial service will be held on May 2, 2021 at Forest Hill Baptist Church in Gordonsville, Va.



Cremation Society of Virginia



305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.