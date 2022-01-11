Menu
Harvey Levi Fitch
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Harvey Levi Fitch

March 7, 1957 - January 5, 2022

Harvey Levi Fitch, 64, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on January 5, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1958, the son of the late Harrison Edward Fitch and Ella Walker Fitch.

One sister, Mary Bryant, and three brothers, James Fitch, Ronald Fitch, and Roland Fitch preceded him in death.

Harvey grew up in Keswick, Va., and was a graduate of Albemarle High School. He dedicated 16 years of being a warehouse worker with Pro Builders Supplies, and 23 years of service with Lowe's. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and reading his bible.

Those who remain to cherish his memory include a daughter, Nichole M. Fitch of Charlottesville, Va.; a granddaughter, Brittany Marie Fitch of Charlottesville, Va.; one brother Edward Fitch of Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralsevices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
My deepest condolences to the family. Harvey was my classmate and friend, such a great person.
Debbie Burton
School
January 12, 2022
Emily Walker Borders
Family
January 11, 2022
Emily Walker Borders
Family
January 11, 2022
Levi...You Were A GREAT Loving Inspiration Towards My Family.... Your GODLY Mission Here On Earth Was Done... And GOD Called You Home ... You Had A GREAT Loving Heart For Everyone.. You Will Be Missed Much.. Your Labor Of Love Was Not In Vain ...And Now You Are Receiving Your GODLY Reward..... I Will Miss Our Bible Studies We Had Together..... After Having Our Conversation About Why... The Cowboys Was Better Than My Eagles... RIH...My Friend.. Until We Meet Again... Ms Emily.. ACPS TRANSPORTATION... Fly High Just Like The Eagle....In Jesus Name....
Emily Walker Borders
Family
January 11, 2022
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF THE PASSING OF HARVEY....PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY...REMEMBER ALL THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED....
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS
Friend
January 11, 2022
Remembering all the fun we had growing up, especially our boar fight with your red coat. Cuz this is hard to say good bye, so I will say, see you on the other side cuz. Love you so much, until we meet again.
Sheila Fitch Gardner
January 11, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mr. Fitch´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
January 11, 2022
You wasn't only my father but you became my bestfriend.I enjoyed the times we had here on earth thank you teaching me never judging me always allowing me to be me.The love and respect I have for you goes beyond the moon and the stars our laughter and memories will carry on with me until we meet again.God make no mistakes may you rest in peace I love you and i miss you. Love your daughter Nichole
Nichole firch
January 11, 2022
Rest In Peace my friend. You had a good journey, but it ended too soon. Always enjoyed seeing you at Lowes. My condolences to the family and friends.
Rob Langdon
Work
January 11, 2022
