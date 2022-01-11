Harvey Levi Fitch
March 7, 1957 - January 5, 2022
Harvey Levi Fitch, 64, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on January 5, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1958, the son of the late Harrison Edward Fitch and Ella Walker Fitch.
One sister, Mary Bryant, and three brothers, James Fitch, Ronald Fitch, and Roland Fitch preceded him in death.
Harvey grew up in Keswick, Va., and was a graduate of Albemarle High School. He dedicated 16 years of being a warehouse worker with Pro Builders Supplies, and 23 years of service with Lowe's. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and reading his bible.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include a daughter, Nichole M. Fitch of Charlottesville, Va.; a granddaughter, Brittany Marie Fitch of Charlottesville, Va.; one brother Edward Fitch of Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralsevices.com
.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 11, 2022.