Levi...You Were A GREAT Loving Inspiration Towards My Family.... Your GODLY Mission Here On Earth Was Done... And GOD Called You Home ... You Had A GREAT Loving Heart For Everyone.. You Will Be Missed Much.. Your Labor Of Love Was Not In Vain ...And Now You Are Receiving Your GODLY Reward..... I Will Miss Our Bible Studies We Had Together..... After Having Our Conversation About Why... The Cowboys Was Better Than My Eagles... RIH...My Friend.. Until We Meet Again... Ms Emily.. ACPS TRANSPORTATION... Fly High Just Like The Eagle....In Jesus Name....

Emily Walker Borders Family January 11, 2022