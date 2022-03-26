Harvey McCoy MorrisMarch 11, 1941 - March 24, 2022Harvey McCoy Morris, 81, of North Garden, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home in the care of his family.Harvey, a native to North Garden, Virginia, was born on March 11, 1941, to the late Daniel Harmon Morris and Leither (Riley) Morris. Harvey was a charter member of the North Garden Volunteer Fire Company, providing 50 years of service in various capacities, including chief. Harvey carried his years of auto mechanic experience and enthusiasm for cars into his employment as an auto insurance adjuster with Erie Insurance Company for 23 years. Harvey was a member of Mooreland Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his son, Corey; and siblings, Daniel, James, Barney, Milton, Samuel, Frederick, Henry, Homer, Alice Matheny and Louise Mawyer.He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Anne Paige Thomas Morris; his children, Melonie Morris Vest (Rex), Scott Morris (Laura), and Kimberly Ferguson; his grandchildren, Mattie Tomlin (Dakota), Emily Morris (Tyler Haislip), Jacob Morris, Andrew Mann, Jaden Ferguson, and Nevaeh Ferguson; his siblings, Mildred Rohm, Catherine Rose, Ginny Taylor; his brother-in-law, Michael Thomas (Robin); and sister-in-law, Nancy Thomas.A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Mooreland Baptist Church Cemetery, 2255 Taylors Gap Rd., North Garden, VA 22959.Memorial contributions may be made in Harvey's honor to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317, North Garden Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 33, North Garden, VA 22959, or to Mooreland Baptist Church.