Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Ann Davis
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Hazel Ann Davis

July 19, 1931 - April 19, 2022

Hazel Ann Davis, 90, of Brick Church Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 19, 1931, in Orange County, the daughter of the late George William May and Georgie Mallory May Stevens. She was also predeceased in death by a daughter, Gloria Bennett; a son, Jerry Davis; a brother, Harold May Sr.; and two sisters Grace Marshall and Bernice Horner.

She is survived by four daughters, Gail Alley and William of Unionville, Glenda Coffey of Harrisonburg, Tammy Higginbotham and George of Orange, and Tina Cooper of Orange; a son Gary A. Davis of Orange; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.