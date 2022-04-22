Hazel Ann DavisJuly 19, 1931 - April 19, 2022Hazel Ann Davis, 90, of Brick Church Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born on July 19, 1931, in Orange County, the daughter of the late George William May and Georgie Mallory May Stevens. She was also predeceased in death by a daughter, Gloria Bennett; a son, Jerry Davis; a brother, Harold May Sr.; and two sisters Grace Marshall and Bernice Horner.She is survived by four daughters, Gail Alley and William of Unionville, Glenda Coffey of Harrisonburg, Tammy Higginbotham and George of Orange, and Tina Cooper of Orange; a son Gary A. Davis of Orange; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.