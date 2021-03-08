Menu
Helen G. Dunn
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
Helen G. Dunn

Helen Goodman Dunn, 99, of Goochland, Va., passed away on March 6, 2021. Helen was born on August 14, 1921, to the late James Willis Goodman and Ida Bowles Goodman of Manakin-Sabot, Va.

Helen was a lifetime resident of Goochland County, where she was the Registrar for over 30 years. She enjoyed square dancing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her family. She was also a longtime member of Gum Spring United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Logan Jackson Dunn Jr.; her son. Willis Jackson Dunn; and her grandson, William Adrene Haislip II. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela "Pammie" Anne Haislip (Jerry); daughter-in-law, Brenda Carter Dunn; her grandchildren, who called her "Ga", Kendra Lee Dunn (Jason Kaiser), Ryan Logan Dunn (Leigh), and Julie Anne Haislip-Barrett (Sean); her eight great-grandchildren, Brooke Haislip Tapscott (Dallas), Brett Cole Haislip (Sloan), Madeline IdaAnne Haislip, Virginia Leigh Dunn, Braden Jackson Kaiser, Logan Jackson Dunn III, Kenlee Grace Kaiser, and Carter Lemuel Dunn; her one great great-grandchild, Hayes William Tapscott.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Gum Spring United Methodist Church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Norman's Chapel in Goochland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goochland County Fire and Rescue Co5.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gum Spring United Methodist Church cemetery
VA
Norman Funeral Home
4 Entries
Just heard about Helen we are so sorry. My first memory of her was fixing my moms hair when they lived near George´s Tavern.
Charles and Jane Nuckols
March 15, 2021
Love and prayers for all of Helen Dunn’s family. She was a very accomplished lady. May God bless you all!
Kim Martin
Friend
March 9, 2021
Oh, Miss Helen, you got your wings. May the fragrance of Jesus' amazing grace enfold you as you arrive on heaven's shore. I know Jackie was there to greet you. Praying for your family and friends.
Rebecca Massey
March 8, 2021
She was one of the first people we met when we started attending Gum Spring many years ago. Truly a kind person.
Mark Goyne
March 8, 2021
