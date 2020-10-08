Helen Eubanks Randolph
October 4, 1952 - October 5, 2020
Helen Eubanks Randolph, 68, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1952, to the Emma R. Eubanks and the late Pernell Eubanks.
A sister, Faye Eubanks; paternal grandparents, Robert O. Eubanks and Bessie S. Eubanks; and maternal grandparents, Vince Agee and Helen Agee preceded her in death.
Helen was an active and faithful member and usher of St. Joy Baptist Church in Schuyler, Va. She had many talents to include cooking, baking, crocheting, and making crafts. She took great joy in being able to share her many gifts with others.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 43 years, Ernest E. Randolph; mother, Emma R. Eubanks; two daughters. Stacey Michelle Randolph and Kelly Shandreyia Randolph; two brothers, Pernell Eubanks Jr. and Larry Eubanks Sr. and wife, Benita; six sisters, Sharon Carter, and husband, William, Ruth Golden, Shelia Eubanks, Debrah Morris and husband, Harold, Kim Brown and husband, William, and Daisy Toney and husband, Nathaniel; eight grandchildren, Kiana Brown, Kydriana Randolph, Markaysia Randolph, Londyn Randolph, Jamil Tucker Jr., Marcellus Randolph, Walter Allen Jr., and Isaac Kabesa; one great-grandson, Kaiden Brown; one aunt, Betty Eubanks; a brother-in-law, Russell Randolph and wife, Evelyn; three sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Randolph, Linda Fuller and husband, Charles, and Brenda Randolph; special friends, Ruby Morse and Edith Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Joy Baptist Church Cemetery, Schuler, Va.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 8, 2020.